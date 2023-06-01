Mount Vernon fourth graders recieve book Jun 1, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The copies of the book the Mount Vernon Fourth Grade class wrote and had published, thanks to the work of Bob Campagna, were distributed Wednesday, May 24 at Washington Elementary School. Bob was warmly welcomed by the numerous classrooms at Washington Elementary School during the day's distribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you