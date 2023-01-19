The Mount Vernon girls basketball team improved to 8-5 last week.
The Mustangs (ranked #11) opened the week with a road loss to Clear Creek-Amana (ranked seventh). The Clippers won the contest 70-49.
Head coach Nate Sanderson’s crew bounced back on Friday with a home win over WaMaC-East foe Marion.
Tuesday, Jan. 10The Mustangs traveled to Clear Creek-Amana to start their week. The Clippers jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of one, and, despite the Mustangs boasting a 20-12 third quarter, they were never able to catch up.
“The Clippers had us on our heels all night as they shot a blistering 13-27 from the three-point line,” Sanderson said.
“The game was competitive through the first half before they pulled away on a 11-2 run late in the first half that put the game away.”
Brynley Rasmussen and Courtney Franck were in double digits with 10 points each.
Friday, Jan. 13 A home came saw the Mustangs fare much better as they hosted the Marion Wolves. Both teams were ranked 13th, Mount Vernon in 3A and Marion in 4A.
“Our defensive activity was much improved from Tuesday night. Courtney Franck’s activity was exceptional as she totaled six steals and seven deflections. She was a menace at the defensive end all night, and led us in scoring with 11 points,” said Sanderson.
“Offensively, we were able to limit our turnovers to just eight despite Marion’s pressure. Outside of Franck’s scoring, we were very balanced with five other players scoring at least five points. This has been characteristic of our approach all season, and is a credit to our players’ unselfishness and willingness to move the basketball,” the coach said.