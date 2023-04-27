Joe Jennison, director of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (MVLCDG), was recognized as a tenured executive at the Main Street Iowa Development Awards.
Jennison has served as executive director for MVLCDG since June 1, 2010.
The tenured executive director program was started to recognize Main Street Iowa directors who have served as a Main Street executive director for more than seven years or executive director who completes the Main Street America Institute certification process.
Jennison was recognized alongside directors from Avoca, Charles City, Des Moines Sixth Avenue, Greenfield, Iowa Falls, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa, Spencer, Waverly, Valley Junction and Woodbine receiving the tenured executive director title for their longevity of service.
Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa state coordinator, said the tenured executive program was something that has been created over the past several months.
The program has received the approval from Main Street Iowa to move to the formal procedure.
Part of the tenured executive director recognition program is to help support enhanced professional development, ongoing sustainability and leadership development of the Main Street executive directors. As such, Main Street Iowa is offering a $1,000 retention incentive for any programs who retain their long-serving executive directors. That incentive will be available before the end of this fiscal year for directors, and will be provided in the January/February time table needing to be invested in ways to retain the executive director.
“This effort is part of a larger focus on strengthening the Main Street executive directors’ careers,” Wagler said. “During the summer months, we anticipate taking on a more intense set of surveys and focus groups to help create best practices and additional resources to help local Main Street programs retain Main Street Executive Directors.”
As a tenured executive director, Jennison will have the ability to substitute spring or fall Main Street Iowa workshops for downtown revitalization professional development opportunities that align with his current educational needs.
There will also be a conference registration scholarship for attendance of other downtown revitalization oriented national conferences. The scholarship would cover up to $500 for registration expenses.
Tenured executive directors will meet for virtual meetings every January to celebrate newly tenured executive directors, as well as discuss desired tweaks to the program and upcoming Main Street Iowa initiatives.
MVLCDG was also recognized at the Main Street Iowa conference for celebrating it’s 15-year anniversary and member Amy Haney was also recognized as volunteer of the year.
