Joe Jennison, director of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (MVLCDG), was recognized as a tenured executive at the Main Street Iowa Development Awards.

Jennison has served as executive director for MVLCDG since June 1, 2010.

Tenured executive directors
Buy Now

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group’s Joe Jennison (fifth from right) was recognized with the first class of tenured executive directors at the Main Street Iowa Awards conference.
Volunteer of the Year
Buy Now

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group member Amy Haney was recognized as volunteer of the year at the Main Street Iowa Awards Friday, April 21.

Recommended for you