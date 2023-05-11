The renovations to the interior of the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department are progressing on schedule, according to chief Doug Shannon.
Contractors are slated to complete work to the new garage space, evidence room and conference room by Oct. 31.
“The contractors did hit a few unexpected snags on work in early April, hitting an unexpected electrical line and a water line which did put a slight delay on the project to address, but otherwise, they are ready to continue moving forward,” Shannon said.
Currently, that has shifted the public entrance to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department. People are encouraged to park in the east lot to access the public entrance, and signage is on display as to where the public entrance is stationed. If you ring the doorbell and no one answers the door, call the non-emergency line for the police department.
Concrete will be poured for the new flooring beginning this week, with that expected to finish in late May.
“After that’s down and the footings are in for some of these spaces, we expect them to start framing out the areas like where the new bathrooms will go, the training/conference room, interview rooms and other spaces,” Shannon said.
Work will also begin on connecting the two driveways surrounding the police station to the new garage space.
While work for the first phase will be complete in late 2023, the locker room spaces could take until early January 2024 to complete.
The next phase of the project will also begin in 2024.