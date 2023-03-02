A new soccer club is forming this fall for Mount Vernon, Lisbon and Springville athletes.

An informational meeting is being held Sunday, March 5, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon Middle School.

Mount Vernon Lisbon Springville Soccer Club
A new soccer club for middle school aged youth will be starting for Mount Vernon, Lisbon and Springville, with an informational meeting this Sunday at Mount Vernon Middle School.

