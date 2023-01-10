Douglas Lee Whitney, 68, Mount Vernon, was arrested on a theft in the first degree charge Friday, Jan. 6, a Class C felony.
According to Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon, the charges stem from theft or misappropriation of funds from First Federated Church of Lisbon between January 2020 and December 2021, totaling more than $41,000.
The department received a report of possible criminal activity Dec. 2, 2022, from former church members.
First Federated Church (now known as Uncommon Church) held its last service in October 2021, unable to afford to stay open.
“It was during the sale of the former church building to Uncommon Church that a review of First Federated Church’s financials was conducted, and the misappropriation of funds was discovered,” Shannon said.
The police department began investigating the records of the church and transactions conducted by Whitney, the church’s former treasurer. In the course of that investigation, they found that Whitney had spoken to members of the church and community seeking funds for needed repairs to the church or other church related business numerous times. Those funds he collected for repairs were then used for his own use or not given to the church, amounting to more than $41,000 in funds over the two-year time span.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department’s investigation into the misappropriation of funds remains active. If anyone has additional information related to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department at 319-895-6141.