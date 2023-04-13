Mount Vernon High School is inviting you to be their guest as they present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” Saturday, April 15, Sunday, April 16, Friday April 21 and Saturday, April 22. April 15, 21 and 22 showtimes are 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center, and April 16 is 2 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at mvhstheatre.booktix.com.

Director Tom Stephens notes that he chose the show because it has a large, flexible ensemble cast.

