Mount Vernon High School will present the comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center. Saturday’s curtain rises at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the high school or via mvhs.booktix.com.

Lend Me A Tenor Cast
Buy Now

The cast of “Lend” (Back, from left) Ty Panos (Saunders), Charlie Krob (Maria), Milo Olinger (Tito Morelli), Margaret Player (Julia), (front from left) Luke Stephens (Max), Natallie Clark (Diana), Lydia Benesh (Maggie), and Cyrus Johnson (bellhop).

“We were in the need for a good comedy,” said director Tom Stephens. “We have a lot of great comedic actors, and it was time to look at doing a fast-paced farce script.”

Lend me a Tenor 3
Buy Now

Lydia Benesh (Maggie), Natalie Clark (Diana) and Luke Stephens (Max) act in a scene of “Lend Me a Tenor.”
Lend Me a Tenor 2
Buy Now

Luke Stephens and Milo Olinger in a scene from “Lend Me a Tenor.”
Lend Me a Tenor 4
Buy Now

Charlie Krob (Maria) and Milo Olinger (Tito Morelli) act in a scene of “Lend Me A Tenor.”

Recommended for you