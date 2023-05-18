Seniors from Mount Vernon took part in a roundtable discussion ahead of commencement, involving topics like favorite activities, favorite memories, teachers who have been influential, advice to younger students and hopes for the community. Among the panel were Clayton Flack, Natalie Clark, Trystin Lashley, Emma Meester, Ryne Moeller, Laura Swart, Hedy Zmolek and Owen Rushford.
Graduation for Mount Vernon is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Mount Vernon High School gymnasium.
Favorite activities
Clayton Flack said he was involved in many sports, but his favorite was definitely football.
“Especially making it to the state championship this year,” Flack said.
Natalie Clark noted she has spent a lot of time on different sports teams over her four years, but it was participating in both the fall play and spring musical she has enjoyed the most.
“I made the best of friends from the experience.”
Trystin Lashley said he was involved in so many extracurricular activities – wrestling, football, track, musical, band and choir.
“I made a lot of friends that I have through sports,” Lashley said.
Emma Meester said it was definitely volleyball and the experience she had with her teammates that she enjoyed the most.
Ryne Moeller said he didn’t have a favorite activity in his time at high school, that he cherished the relationships he built with fellow students in every activity he was involved with, including basketball, choir, orchestra and cross country.
Laura Swart was involved in softball, track, cross country as well as the spring musical.
“For me, it is definitely track,” Swart said. “I really just like running.”
Hedy Zmolek said it was definitely diving at Cedar Rapids Washington over her high school career.
“It was a sport I got to know people from another school and grew with them over the course of my high school career,” Zmolek said. “The spring musical was something fun and exciting I got to do my senior year.”
For Owen Rushford, it is definitely soccer.
“It’s been a sport that’s been a lot of fun to play and be competitive with my friends,” Rushford said. “It’s a sport I’ve played since I was a fifth grade student, so the family bond we’ve developed is just great.”
Many noted that theatre was one of the most welcoming environments for upper and lower classmen at the school.
Favorite memories
Lashley said his favorite memories have to be the late night bus rides with members of the Marching Mustangs.
“Attending those competitions with your friends and sections, you just developed a closer bond with your section, especially as you watched and cheered on other bands,” Lashley said.
Swart said it has been the chances she has had to participate in state competitions for her sports over her high school career, or cheer on other athletes at their state events.
Clark said homecoming week was one off her favorite memories.
“The environment was just so fun,” Clark said.
Moeller said that the freshman J-Term was always one of his favorite memories and experiences.
Zmolek said that the week that Mount Vernon football beat Solon the first time this year was one of the favorite memories.
“The vibe at the school that week was just fantastic and exciting,” Zmolek said.
Bradford said his favorite memories are going to be the time he spent hanging with friends outside of the school buildings.
Flack said that the whole string of games at the UNI Dome for the football team were some of his favorite memories at high school.
“It was so much fun to be a part of,” Flack said. “We were able to watch the teams that competed before us and then the school there for us as well. It was just so much fun.”
Teachers who have had an impact
Zmolek said when she was struggling with Algebra II this past school year, she went to Kelsey Strope, even though she was not in her class for additional help because of the relationship she had built with her in years prior.
“She wants to make sure students are getting the subject, not that you’re just passing the class,” Moeller said.
Alissa Sabers attending activities and being supportive of students and engaged with what they were doing outside of class was Clark’s favorite thing about the teacher.
“It makes you become more comfortable around her,” Clark said.
Meester said that the entire Spanish department has been a great group to learn from, as they’re fun loving and make learning a foreign language enjoyable.
Lashley commended the atmosphere Thad Wilkins and Scott Weber have conducted in the music department as what has helped him decide on his future career ambitions.
“They’ve helped me become what I want to become in the future,” Lashley said. “They helped me always feel welcome and part of the school.”
Flack said that Preston Pedersen’s encouragement, especially during lifting, has helped him make healthier choices.
Clark said that Maggie Willems has gone out of her way to encourage her to succeed in everything she attempts to do.
“Even though I’ve not been involved in volleyball, she has approached me and encouraged me in the sports I am participating in,” Swart said. “She really pushes students to be their best.”
“We’ve been so lucky with so many excellent teachers,” Meester said.
What they’re going to miss
“All the extracurriculars I’ve been involved with,” Lashley said.
“The relationship I’ve had with teachers and students,” Meester said.
“Definitely the interconnection I have with students and teachers,” Clark said. “I’m going to the University of Northern Iowa next year, and I may not see many of my friends from here on out.”
“Just the close connections I’ve had with so many classmates,” Zmolek said. “I know I’ve also had so many teachers who have built relationships with things like how my weekend was that I don’t know I’ll experience in college.”
“The welcoming environment we’ve had at Mount Vernon Schools,” Moeller said.
“It’s been kind of sad as we’re nearing the last days of school, and you encounter things like this may be the last cinnamon roll you have as part of school lunch,” Swart said.
That led to a digression of students talking about their favorite meals at school lunches at Mount Vernon.
“I’m definitely going to miss the many options we had at school lunch here at Mount Vernon,” Flack said.
Advice for younger generations of students
“Try everything,” Lashley said.
Meester encouraged students to enjoy their time in high school.
“It goes by so fast,” Clark said.
Moeller advised students not to stress about their grades as much, that having a perfect GPA will not matter in the long run.
“You only live once,” Flack said.
“Feel free to get outside of your comfort zone,” Zmolek said. “The best memories I have made in high school have been when I‘ve been doing something I was never involved in previously.”
Swart advised students not to skip on senior skip day, especially if they are student athletes.
“Coaches take that seriously and will make sure you aren’t practicing with your teams that day,” Swart said.
Hopes for the community, school
The students wanted to see Mount Vernon Schools and the community of Mount Vernon to continue growing.
“I hope that students get to use that activities complex,” Lashley said.
“I hope Stonebrook continues to grow, and that the diversity at Mount Vernon schools continues to grow,” Swart said.
“Even as the district grows, I really hope it keeps that small town feel,” Zmolek said. “I’ve loved that I know everyone that is in our school.”
Flack said he hopes the district continues to grow on the foundations of success the school has seen in multiple sports and activities.
“The foundation that many of us have laid continues to be there,” Flack said. “I hope we can continue to see Mount Vernon winning.”
More attendance at school dances was definitely something that was needed, as winter formal’s attendance was low this year.
“I hope that students will still be encouraged to be a part of everything,” Clark said. “There’s just so many opportunities to be involved in things if you want to at Mount Vernon. “
Lashley said that the caring nature of coaches and teachers, especially making sure students are getting the help they need, is something he hopes continues as well.
“If students have ever needed help, Lance and Preston have always been willing to help find tutors or encouraged students to seek help from teammates in any given subject,” Lashley said.