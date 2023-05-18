MV Senior roundtable 2023
Owen Rushford, Trystin Lashley, Hedy Zmolek, Emma Meester, Ryne Moeller, Clayton Flack, Laura Swart and Natalie Clark were the roundtable participants this year.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

Seniors from Mount Vernon took part in a roundtable discussion ahead of commencement, involving topics like favorite activities, favorite memories, teachers who have been influential, advice to younger students and hopes for the community. Among the panel were Clayton Flack, Natalie Clark, Trystin Lashley, Emma Meester, Ryne Moeller, Laura Swart, Hedy Zmolek and Owen Rushford.

Graduation for Mount Vernon is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Mount Vernon High School gymnasium.

