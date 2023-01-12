Mount Vernon spelling bee champs named Jan 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The middle school Spelling Bee was held Friday, Jan. 6, with 20 contestants from all four middle school grades. Buy Now Mason Bany, Mount Vernon Middle School spelling bee runner up (left) and Matthew Winkler, Mount Vernon Middle School spelling bee champ (right). --Submitted photo Buy Now The 20 participants in this year’s Mount Vernon Middle School spelling bee. --Submitted photo Sixth grader Matthew Winkler was the overall winner and will be competing in the regional Spelling Bee at Augustana College in February. Sixth grader Mason Bany was the runner-up.Matthew’s winning word was pharaoh. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you