The middle school Spelling Bee was held Friday, Jan. 6, with 20 contestants from all four middle school grades.

Spelling bee winners
Mason Bany, Mount Vernon Middle School spelling bee runner up (left) and Matthew Winkler, Mount Vernon Middle School spelling bee champ (right).
MV Spelling bee
The 20 participants in this year’s Mount Vernon Middle School spelling bee.

Sixth grader Matthew Winkler was the overall winner and will be competing in the regional Spelling Bee at Augustana College in February. Sixth grader Mason Bany was the runner-up.

