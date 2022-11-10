Congratulations to the following students from Mount Vernon. Sixth graders Caleb Bausch, Isaiah Lewis, Camden Meyer, Bryce Pyatt, Connor Teague, Eden Voight. Seventh and Eight Graders: Jack Bauer, Alexis Boren, Daniel Dye, Eleanor Dye, Rowan Jensen, Marlena Rodenberg, Chester Rood, Zion Safo, Clara Vavricek, Ninth Graders: Madeline Boren, Michael Covington, Emma Hoffman, Claire Jensen, Lewis Krob, Charles Weldon, and alternate Logan Stanerson were recently selected for participation in the 36th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Ninth Grader Isabel Govea was also selected, but she auditioned for and made the Iowa All-State Choir. She will be singing with that choir later in the weekend.

MV Opus Honor Choir
Members of the Opus Honor Choir include (front, from left) Eden Voight, Connor Teague, Camden Meyer, Caleb Bausch, Bryce Pyatt, Alexis Boren, Marlena Rodenberg, Clara Vavricek, Jack Bauer, Rowan Jensen, Zion Safo (back, from left) Madeline Boren, Emma Hoffman Claire Jensen, Eleanor Dye, Michael Covington, Charles Weldon, Chester Rood, Logan Stanerson, Lewis Krob and Daniel Dye. Not pictured: Isaiah Lewis.

Unique this year, were three sets of siblings who made the Opus Honor Choirs from Mount Vernon. Madeline and Alexis Boren, Eleanor and Daniel Dye, and Claire and Rowan Jensen.

