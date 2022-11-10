Members of the Opus Honor Choir include (front, from left) Eden Voight, Connor Teague, Camden Meyer, Caleb Bausch, Bryce Pyatt, Alexis Boren, Marlena Rodenberg, Clara Vavricek, Jack Bauer, Rowan Jensen, Zion Safo (back, from left) Madeline Boren, Emma Hoffman Claire Jensen, Eleanor Dye, Michael Covington, Charles Weldon, Chester Rood, Logan Stanerson, Lewis Krob and Daniel Dye. Not pictured: Isaiah Lewis.
Congratulations to the following students from Mount Vernon. Sixth graders Caleb Bausch, Isaiah Lewis, Camden Meyer, Bryce Pyatt, Connor Teague, Eden Voight. Seventh and Eight Graders: Jack Bauer, Alexis Boren, Daniel Dye, Eleanor Dye, Rowan Jensen, Marlena Rodenberg, Chester Rood, Zion Safo, Clara Vavricek, Ninth Graders: Madeline Boren, Michael Covington, Emma Hoffman, Claire Jensen, Lewis Krob, Charles Weldon, and alternate Logan Stanerson were recently selected for participation in the 36th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Ninth Grader Isabel Govea was also selected, but she auditioned for and made the Iowa All-State Choir. She will be singing with that choir later in the weekend.
Unique this year, were three sets of siblings who made the Opus Honor Choirs from Mount Vernon. Madeline and Alexis Boren, Eleanor and Daniel Dye, and Claire and Rowan Jensen.
More than 2,900 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Guest conductors of the choirs include Christina Svec, Iowa State University, Fifth & Sixth Grade Honor Choir; Nick Oswald, Southview Middle School, Seventh & Eighth Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir; Amy Kotsonis, University of New Hampshire, Seventh & Eighth Grade Treble Clef Honor Choir; and Andrew Last, Luther College, Ninthth Grade Mixed Honor Choir. The 2022 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.