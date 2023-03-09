Two Mount Vernon students, Zatyk Holub and Lawson Hasley, were among those nominated for military academies after college by Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Representative Ashley Hinson.

Zatyk Holub of Mount Vernon received nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy from U.S. Reperesentative Ashley Hinson, Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

