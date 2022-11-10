For the October meeting of this group the guest speaker was Tamara Marcus, the recently hired Linn County Sustainability Coordinator. The original topic was to be about conducting activities in Mount Vernon to celebrate Electric Car Week. That changed to Tamara asking for citizen input on the Linn County wide Sustainability Vision, Goals and Objectives. Attendees were able to discuss their ideas and they will be included with the final version of this document to be presented to the Linn County Board of Supervisors after the election.

Updates will be coming to this group on the two solar farm projects in Coggon and Palo and from the Linn Clean Energy District. Glass recycling has now been established at the Bryant Road Public Works site. Mayor Tom Wieseler is being interviewed for selection to the Linn County Solar Farm Study Group, which will start their meetings in December.

