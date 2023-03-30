Mount Vernon’s Cornell College hosted the Cornell Hilltop Co-Ed High School Invitational Monday, Mar. 20.
The Mustangs brought their varsity boys and girls track and field teams, and featured numerous standout performances at the indoor meet, including seven first place finishes between the two squads.Those first place finishes include Emrie Johnson in the girls 3000 meter run with 11:46.80, Grady Olberding in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:07.37, the girls 4 x 800 meter relay of Abbie Moss, Kiersten Swart, Sam Schoff and Kameron Brand with a time of 10:43.16, Laura Swart in the girls 1500 meter run with a time of 5:07.50, Cali Whitaker in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.60, Ryne Moeller in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 55.49 and the girls 4x400 meter relay of Kate Dougherty, Swart, Lilly See and Emma Meester with a time of 4:19.10.
In second place finishes, Elsa Appleton had a 14’10 inch long jump, Josie Niehaus had 8.46 in the girls 60 meter dash, Claire Jensen had a 11:54.97 time in girls 3000 meter run, Caden Stimmel had a 23.59 in boys 200 meter dash and the boys 4x400 meter relay of Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Evan Brase, Brady Erickson and time of 3:33.26.
Third place finishes went to Kyla Vaughn in girls shot put with 32 foot, 11.75 inches, Lilly See in long jump with a leap of 14 foot 10 inches, Kate Dougherty in girls 200 meter dash with a time of 28.26, Seamus O’Connor in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 5:13.23, Shelton Poteat in the boys 400 meter run with a time of 2:13.65.
MV track agate Girls Shot Put - 3 Kyla Vaughn 32’11.75”, 5 Libby Dix 32’02.75”; Boys Shot Put - 14 Trystin Lashley 38-03.75; Girls High Jump — 7 Paige Schurbon 4’6”, 10 Rose Daoud 4’0”; Boys High Jump - 9 Luke Paulus 5’4”; Girls Long Jump - 2 Elsa Appleton 14’10”, 3 Lilly See 14’10”; Boys Long Jump - 6 Cyrus Zangerle 17’03.50”, 8 Kaleb Coon 16’04.00; Girls 60 Meter Dash - 2 Josie Niehaus 8.46, 7 Kara Swantz 8.67; Girls 3000 Meter Run - 1 Emrie Johnson 11:46.80, 2 Claire Jensen 11:54.97; Boys 3200 Meter Run - 1 Grady Olberding 10:07.37, 6 Graham Vavricek 11:43.75; Girls 4x800 Meter Relay -1 Abbie Moss, Kiersten Swart, Sam Schoff, Kameron Brand 10:43.16; Girls 200 Meter Dash - 3 Kate Dougherty 28.26, 5 Addison Gookin 29.07; Boys 200 Meter Dash - 2 Caden Stimmel 23.59; Girls 1500 Meter Run - 1 Laura Swart 5:07.50, 6 Sierra Snyder 6:19.89; Boys 1600 Meter Run - 3 Seamus O’Connor 5:13.23, 16 Cayden Scheil 5:52.64; Girls 400 Meter Dash - 1 Cali Whitaker 1:01.60, 10 Olivia Haverback 1:11.42; Boys 400 Meter Dash - 1 Ryne Moeller 55.49, 4 Oliver Gardner 55.97; Girls 800 Meter Run - 4 Kameron Brand 2:40.56, 5 Abbie Moss 2:41.27; Boys 800 Meter Run - 3 Shelton Poteat 2:13.65, 4 Dawson Scheil 2:14.83; Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 1 Kate Dougherty, Laura Swart, Lilly See, Emma Meester 4:19.10; Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 2 Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Evan Brase, Brady Erickson 3:33.26