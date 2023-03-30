Mount Vernon’s Cornell College hosted the Cornell Hilltop Co-Ed High School Invitational Monday, Mar. 20.

MV Boys Track at Cornell 1 Olberding Vavricek
Grady Olberding (front) and Graham Vavricek race in the 3200 meter run at Cornell College Monday, March 20.

The Mustangs brought their varsity boys and girls track and field teams, and featured numerous standout performances at the indoor meet, including seven first place finishes between the two squads.Those first place finishes include Emrie Johnson in the girls 3000 meter run with 11:46.80, Grady Olberding in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:07.37, the girls 4 x 800 meter relay of Abbie Moss, Kiersten Swart, Sam Schoff and Kameron Brand with a time of 10:43.16, Laura Swart in the girls 1500 meter run with a time of 5:07.50, Cali Whitaker in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.60, Ryne Moeller in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 55.49 and the girls 4x400 meter relay of Kate Dougherty, Swart, Lilly See and Emma Meester with a time of 4:19.10.

MV Boys Track 2
Graham Varicek runs at Cornell Monday, March 20.
MV Girls Track 1 Emrie Johnson and Claire Jensen
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Emrie Johnson (front) and Claire Jensen race in the 3000 meter run.

