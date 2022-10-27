The Mount Vernon volleyball squad fended off challenges from Iowa Falls-Alden and Benton to send them to a championship game Tuesday, Oct. 25, which will decide whether or not the team advances to the state tournament.
Monday, Oct. 17The Mustangs kicked off their week by hosting Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets for the Class 3A Region 6 Quarterfinal. The home team overpowered their visitors in three straight sets 25-12, 25-9, and 25-12.
The Cadets found a way to return a few of the attempted kills to come their way, but were largely overcome from the offensive onslaught from the Mustangs.
The Mustangs held a 24-12 lead in the third set when sophomore Chloe Meester leapt in the air and sent a scorcher of a spike sizzling to the planks on the Cadet side to win the set and night with an exclamation point.
“Getting a victory in the postseason is always good,” said Mustangs coach Maggie Willems.
“We were focused on taking our first step towards the state tournament, and we executed well tonight.
“Our offense was running on all cylinders,” Willems said.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 The team was back at home for the 3A regionals, taking on the Benton Bobcats and winning in three sets, 25-13, 25-14, and 25-9.
Madeleine Miller served up 40 assists, and Chloe Meester turned in 21 kills and 10 digs. Kyla Vaughn got in on the action with nine blocks.