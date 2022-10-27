The Mount Vernon volleyball squad fended off challenges from Iowa Falls-Alden and Benton to send them to a championship game Tuesday, Oct. 25, which will decide whether or not the team advances to the state tournament.

MVVB 1 Chloe Meester
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 16) spikes the volleyball over the net.

Monday, Oct. 17The Mustangs kicked off their week by hosting Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets for the Class 3A Region 6 Quarterfinal. The home team overpowered their visitors in three straight sets 25-12, 25-9, and 25-12.

MVVB 2 Kameron Brand
Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand (No. 9) serves the ball last week.
MVVB3 Brooke Ellyson
Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson (No. 8) nudges the ball over the net.

