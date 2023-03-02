Mount Vernon was the winner at the WaMaC Individual Speech Contest, taking home the trophy this year.
“Students performed with energy, passion and a few nerves, but they got useful feedback from the judges at the contest,” said Tawnua Tenley, head individual speech coach at Mount Vernon.
Several students also placed in their centers, with students earning medals for any first through third place finishes.
Anna Vavricek earned a Division I in original oratory “Gender Inequality in Education: A World Without Women” and placed third in her center.
Ashlyn Carter-Shook earned a Division II rating and fifth place in center in expository address “Drive to Succeed.” Carter-Shook also earned a Division I in prose “This Is Why I’ll Never be an Adult.”
Aiden Campbell earned a Division I and placed fifth in solo improvisation.
Audrey Tucker earned a Division IV rating for public address “Women’s Rights are Human rRghts” and a Division I for after dinner speaking “Vampires Anonymous.”
Claire Gaffney earned a Division II in storytelling and a Division I in spontaneous speaking.
Cyrus Johnson earned a Division II in expository address “North vs. South” and placed fourth in his center. He also earned a Division I in radio news announcing.
Dallas Olberding earned a Division I in poetry, “Time for Love.”
Dylan Winkler earned a Division I in literary program for “Love Unfulfilled” and was also fourth in his center.
Isabella Hasley earned a Division I in solo improvisation.
Jacob Cannon earned a Division I in prose for “Transcript of Interacton Between Astronaut and On-Star.”
Kayleigh Kirton earned a Division I in solo improvisation and a Division II in radio news announcing.
Kylie Pyatt earned a Division II in literary program “Fear of Failure.”
Lillian Bishop earned a Division I and fifth in center in acting with “A Psycopath.” Bishop also had a Division I in solo musical theatre with “History of Wrong Guys.”
Luke Stephens earned a Division I and third place in center for radio news announcing.
Lydia Benesh earned Division I’s in solo musical theatre and acting She was second in center for acting.
Margaret Player received a Division II in literary program “Faith.”
Megan Teague received Division II’s in poetry with “Tulips” and storytelling with “Cinderella.”
Michael Briesemeister earned Division I’s in public address with “The Arrogance of Power” and prose with “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” In public address, Briesemeister placed fourth in center.
Milo Olinger earned a Division I in after dinner and placed second for “Eulogy to My Speech Coach.”
Natalie Thuerauf earned Division I’s in spontaneous speaking and Public Address with “A Whisper of Aids.” The public address was fifth in center.
Penelope Vig earned Division I’s in spontaneous speaking and after dinner speaking with ‘A Guide to High School.
Renee Vig earned Division I’s in reviewing for “5SoS5” and original oratory for “Roller Derby.” The reviewing piece was third place in center.
Sierra Snyder earned a Division I and was fourth in center with original oratory “Flip the Switch.”
Summer Bowie Smith earned a Division I and was first in center with reviewing “The Midnight Club.”
Tori Oelrich placed fifth in center and earned a Division I in poetry.
Ty Panos earned a Division I in solo musical theatre with “It’s Hard to be the Bard.”
Allie Teague earned a Division I in acting.
Cait O’Connor earned a Division II in solo improvisation and a Division I in poetry.
Claire Thuerauf earned a Division I in poetry.
Elijah Shook earned Division II’s in original oratory “Burning Suns and Growing Planets” and prose “The Monster of Elendhaven.”
Grant Tucker earned Division II’s in radio news announcing and spontaneous speaking. 2
Kevin Zehms earned Division I’s in spontaneous speaking and acting with “Ernesto the Magnificent.”
Korah Jo Robinson earned Division I’s in literary program “Liars” and acting “Angel Food.”
Mae Krapfl earned Division I’s in after dinner speaking with “Youngest Sibling Support Group” and reviewing with “Tiny Towns.”
Norah Weber earned a Divsion I in poetry and a Division II in solo musical theatre with “Times are Hard for Dreamers.”
Owen Francois earned Division II’s in after dinner speaking with “Praise to the Creator” and storytelling with “The Gruffalo.”