The Linn County Secondary Road Department and the Linn County Conservation Department remind county residents that state law prohibits mowing roadside vegetation in the rights-of-way or medians on any primary highway, interstate highway, or secondary road prior to July 15.

This law is designed to protect roadside habitats for nesting game birds, song birds, and other ground-nesting birds in the spring and early summer until they are ready to fledge. The law also protects habitat for pollinators and other beneficial insects, including crop-pest predators.

