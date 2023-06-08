Desmond Cervantez and his Solon High School Mariachi Band warm up before the first Music on Main concert of 2022. Included in the photo are violins -Isabella Miller, Meg Duster, and Lucy Miller. Guitars – Jack Hosking, Jamison Grimm, Lily Warnock, Morgan Holm, Emilee Suchomel, and Connor Shepherd. Cervantez and his Cedar River Brass Quintet will close out the weekly concert season Friday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the gazebo at the Solon Retirement Village.
Solon’s Music on Mainstreet Summer Concert Series 2023 kicked off Wednesday, June 7, launching a 12-week run with the River Bottom Ramblers, a folk group that has performed several times on our main street stage. Week 2 (June 14), the Silver Swing Band out of Iowa City will bring big band and swing to us and are a featured part of the New Horizons program. Week 3 (June 21) is a new duo to Music on Mainstreet called Retro Mix — an eclectic mix of 70’s, 80’s and 90’s music. Week 4 welcomes Solon’s own Jacob Metzler and his wife Jena who are part of the Still Waters Praise Team and will perform contemporary Christian music June 28.
In the spirit of coming back home, Chase Samek is the second of four young men who grew up in Solon and are coming back to perform in their hometown. Chase returns to Solon July 5 and will debut as the steel guitar player for Jake Redman and the Waitin Rounders who are an Illinois country band.