The Mount Vernon Mustang Archery team traveled to Des Moines March 4 and 5 to compete in the 2023 Iowa Bullseye and 3D State Tournament. A total of 63 Mustang Archers demonstrated their shooting skills on Sunday on both the bullseye and 3D targets. The focus from the archers was easy to see and their scores showed how determined they were to compete at a high level. Overall, there were five perfect 50 rounds, by far the most of any tournament this year.
2023 Iowa Bullseye State Tournament results:For the bullseye team results, the mustang archers had a great showing all the way around. The Elementary team finished in sixth place out of eleven total teams. There was a total of five archers who shot their all-time personal best. For the Middle School team, they had one of their best tournaments of the year and finished in sixth place out of thirty teams. Six middle school archers were able to put up their all-time personal best. Finally, the High School team had a great tournament and finished in eighth place out of thirty-two teams. Five of those archers also shot their personal best.
The standout performance for the Mustang Archers went to Walker Bilden. Bilden, a senior, was laser focused and shot a personal best 290. That amazing score put Walker as the highest scoring senior, and he placed fifth overall as an individual! To qualify for Nationals as in individual, you need to be in the top ten in your division and with his fifth-place finish, Walker qualified as an individual to shoot at the NASP National Tournament in May.
2023 Iowa 3D State Tournament results: For our Elementary Team, the only archers that participated was Finn Plattner. Finn continued to shoot well and scored a 249. Our Middle School team finished in sixteenth place. Trulie Breidinger led the middle school team with a fantastic score of 276, her personal best. Piper Kaiser and Hutson Wiesenhofer rounded out our top three archers both shooting a 263. Unfortunately, because of the limited amount of space, not all our High School team was able to participate in the tournament. We had six archers shoot who all qualified individually and placed sixteenth overall. Lainey was the top high school shooter with a 282. Jacob Cannon was second on the team with a personal best 281. Amy Morris rounded out the top three with a personal best score of 278.
On to NationalsThe good news is that all our teams shot well, and they have ALL qualified to shoot at the NASP National Tournament May 11th – 13th in Louisville, KY. The Mustang archery team will have all three Bullseye Teams as well as our Middle School and full High School team participate. This is an amazing experience for the kids to represent Mount Vernon and have a ton of fun shooting with the best archers in the country.
Mustang Archery state agate --Individual Scores - (BOLD denotes personal best score)-- Elementary School Bullseye Scores (fourth through fifth grades) --Cody Bock, 221; Corbyn Clark, 233; Natalie Ford, 232;Kenlyn Grenis, 239; Hayden Hedges, 221; Charlynn Holtz, 235; Kellen Johanningmeier, 218; Milo Jones, 214; Rod Mercer, 218; Elliott Micheel, 239; Blake Miller, 250; Jack Morgan, 233; Paxten Pisarik, 224; Finn Plattner, 261; Laine Pospisil, 239; Anders Rasmussen, 223; Becker Reinken, 246; Will Ripke, 201; Charlie Studt, 102; Grant Vaughn, 226 3D Scores – Finn Plattner, 249 Middle School Bullseye Scores (sixth through eighth grades) — Trulie Breidinger, 277; Collin Clark, 272; Calvin Crawford, 268; Danny Dye, 272; Brinson Grenis, 254; Weston Haskell, 243; Landon Johanningmeier, 270; Piper Kaiser, 242; Mallie Lange, 254; Ryker Lee, 248; Izaak Leonard, 275; Miles Locke, 266; Paul Morris, 273; Nathan Nederhiser, 281; Serenity Robards, 258; Jake Shady, 247; Gunner Steinberg, 266; Hutson Wiesenhofer, 267; Hagen Wilkins, 251; Lillian Wood, 254 Perfect 50 Rounds: Nathan Nederhiser, Danny Dye 3D Scores – Trulie Breidinger, 276; Grey Denes, 251; Brinson Grenis, 242; Chris Jones, 221; Piper Kaiser, 263; Ryker Lee, 243; Serenity Robards, 243; Jake Shady, 246; Gunner Steinberg, 248; Charlie Stewart, 204; Hutson Wiesenhofer, 263 High School Bullseye Scores – Walker Bilden, 290; Jacob Cannon, 285; Marin Denes, 275; Sarah Fluharty, 269; Ean Grudzinski, 269; Levi Hanna, 282; Marquez Ireland, 265; Lainey Kelly, 282; Aleece Lee, 239; Jaks Lee, 263; Gabriel Mahoney, 275; Austin Mercer, 263; Amy Morris, 269; Natalie Nederhiser, 263; Jayce Pendergrass, 272; Cayden Scheil, 276; Ian Shady, 268; Wyatt Smith, 287; Sierra Snyder, 268; Jaelynn Williams, 245 Perfect 50 Rounds: Wyatt Smith, Lainey Kelly, Marin Denes, Natalie Nederhiser3D Scores – Jacob Cannon, 281; Sarah Fluharty, 262; Lainey Kelly, 282; Amy Morris, 278; Ian Shady, 265; Sierra Snyder, 255