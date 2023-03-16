The Mount Vernon Mustang Archery team traveled to Des Moines March 4 and 5 to compete in the 2023 Iowa Bullseye and 3D State Tournament. A total of 63 Mustang Archers demonstrated their shooting skills on Sunday on both the bullseye and 3D targets. The focus from the archers was easy to see and their scores showed how determined they were to compete at a high level. Overall, there were five perfect 50 rounds, by far the most of any tournament this year.

Mustang archers fired up
Buy Now

Sierra Snyder gets Paul Morris and the rest of the Mount Vernon archers fired up.

2023 Iowa Bullseye State Tournament results:For the bullseye team results, the mustang archers had a great showing all the way around. The Elementary team finished in sixth place out of eleven total teams. There was a total of five archers who shot their all-time personal best. For the Middle School team, they had one of their best tournaments of the year and finished in sixth place out of thirty teams. Six middle school archers were able to put up their all-time personal best. Finally, the High School team had a great tournament and finished in eighth place out of thirty-two teams. Five of those archers also shot their personal best.

MV Archery Kaiser
Buy Now

Piper Kaiser ready to shoot 3D while Coach Joel Denes gets other archers ready to go.
MV Walker Bilden
Buy Now

Walker Bilden who shot a 290 and placed fifth was presented with a $500 Scholarship as the highest scoring senior archer.

Recommended for you