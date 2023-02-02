On Friday night and Saturday, the Mustang Archery team battled the snow to compete in the Alburnett Bullseye and 3D Tournament. Over one hundred Mustang took aim over the weekend and showed that their hard work is paying off. There were 37 archers that shot their personal best on Bullseye and 10 more on the 3D targets.
This weekend the Mount Vernon Mustang Archery club will host its annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Bullseye/3D Tournament. Chuck was a fantastic leader and mentor to both our archers and coaches from the beginning of our archery club in 2011 until his passing in 2019. This tournament honors Chuck and highlights archers from all over eastern Iowa including, Mount Vernon, Bellevue, Marion, Central City, and many more.
The tournament will begin Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. and the last flight will start at 6 p.m. The High School and Middle School will both run flights at the same time and there will be concessions at both schools. Come out and support your favorite archer, or simply see what Mount Vernon Archery is about.
Alburnett Bullseye Tournament resultsIn Alburnett, at the bullseye team level, the elementary team had their best tournament of the year earning first place with a score of 2705. For the elementary girls, Charlynn Holtz shot a 231 for second place and Hayden Hedges finished in fifth place with a score of 219. The elementary boys had Blake Miller finish in second with a 253, Grant Vaugh finished fourth with a 247 and Elliot Micheel scored a 244, good enough for fifth. The middle school team ended up in fourth with a team score of 3154. The high school team shot their best score in the last two years with a 3287 and finished in second place. Overall, it was a well-balanced tournament by the high school team. Sierra Snyder led the way with 2 perfect 50 rounds, a personal best score of 285, and a third-place finish.
Alburnett 3D results For 3D, Finn Plattner shot a 196 for our elementary team. The middle school team shot a 1531 to finish in sixth place. The high school team was solid and finished in third place. Lainey Kelly finished in sixth place with a 281 and Sierra Snyder finished in fourth with a 282 for the high school girls.