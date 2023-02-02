On Friday night and Saturday, the Mustang Archery team battled the snow to compete in the Alburnett Bullseye and 3D Tournament. Over one hundred Mustang took aim over the weekend and showed that their hard work is paying off. There were 37 archers that shot their personal best on Bullseye and 10 more on the 3D targets.

This weekend the Mount Vernon Mustang Archery club will host its annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Bullseye/3D Tournament. Chuck was a fantastic leader and mentor to both our archers and coaches from the beginning of our archery club in 2011 until his passing in 2019. This tournament honors Chuck and highlights archers from all over eastern Iowa including, Mount Vernon, Bellevue, Marion, Central City, and many more.

Truly Breidinger and Theodore Bradbury
Trulie Breidinger (left) takes aim while Theodore Bradbury (right) gets ready to shoot his next arrow
Kenlyn Grenis
{span}Kenlyn Grenis takes a moment to focus before shooting{/span}

