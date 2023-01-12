After enjoying the holiday break, the Mustang Archery team was back in action at the CPU Stormin’ Archers January Tournament. During the break the team had hosted multiple “optional” practices. Showing the desire to learn and improve, each practice was completely full. With a couple of tournaments under their belt before January, the coaches have noticed that the archers are already ahead of last years pace and the scores show it. Next up is the Washington Archery Bullseye and 3D Tournament.

Jake Shady MV archery
Buy Now

Jake Shady taking aim at 3D targets during CPU Stormin Archer Tournament.

CPU Stormin’

MV archery CPU
Buy Now

The first flight of Mustang Archers ready to go in CPU.

Recommended for you