After enjoying the holiday break, the Mustang Archery team was back in action at the CPU Stormin’ Archers January Tournament. During the break the team had hosted multiple “optional” practices. Showing the desire to learn and improve, each practice was completely full. With a couple of tournaments under their belt before January, the coaches have noticed that the archers are already ahead of last years pace and the scores show it. Next up is the Washington Archery Bullseye and 3D Tournament.
CPU Stormin’
Archers Bullseye Tournament results:At the bullseye team level, the elementary team had a solid tournament and finished in fourth place with a score of 2,526. For the elementary team, Finn Plattner shot a personal best 250, good enough for fifth place. The middle school team placed fifth with a score of 3,067. Paul Morris scored a personal best 284 and finished in first place out of 171 middle school archers. The high school team placed fourth with a score of 3,200. Sierra Snyder had a fantastic all-around tournament shooting a personal best 284 and finished in sixth place for the high school girls.
CPU Stormin’
Archers 3D results:For 3D, Finn Plattner shot a 196 as long lone archer for our elementary team. The middle school team placed fifth. Weston Haskell placed sixth for the middle school team with a score of 264. The high school team finished in eighth place. Sierra Snyder shot a Perfect 50 round for the high school girls.