On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team traveled to the Prairie Archery Bullseye and 3D Tournament. The archers continued to show growth as the regular season comes to an end in just one week. Archers are focusing on doing their best and hit individual targets, which could include qualifying as in individual for the State Tournament. For the final regular season tournament, the Mustang Archers will make the short trip to Anamosa’s Machart 300 Bullseye and 3D Tournament.

MV Archery Natalie Nederhiser Marin Denes
Natalie Nederhiser (left) and Marin Denes (right) show their excitement at the Prairie Archery Tournament.

Prairie Archery Bullseye Tournament results:

MV Archery 2 Austin Mercer
Connor Sweet, from Springville Archery (left) and Austin Mercer (right) score their target during the Prairie 3D Tournament.

