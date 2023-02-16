On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team traveled to the Prairie Archery Bullseye and 3D Tournament. The archers continued to show growth as the regular season comes to an end in just one week. Archers are focusing on doing their best and hit individual targets, which could include qualifying as in individual for the State Tournament. For the final regular season tournament, the Mustang Archers will make the short trip to Anamosa’s Machart 300 Bullseye and 3D Tournament.
Prairie Archery Bullseye Tournament results:
At the bullseye team level, the elementary team had a great tournament for the second week in a row and finished in second place with a score of 2680. Natalie Ford finished in sixth place for the elementary girls. For the elementary boys, Elliot Micheel (sixth), Finn Plattner (fourth), and Becker Reinken (second) all had great tournament and finished with medals. The middle school team finished in fourth with a team score of 3147. Nathan Nederhiser shot a 275 for a fourth-place finish. The high school team scored a 3292 for a fifth-place finish.
Prairie Archery 3D results:
For the 3D teams, Finn Plattner shot a personal best 255 for our elementary team and ended in second place. The middle school team shot a 1540 to finish in fourth place. The high school team scored a 1595 for a fifth-place finish. Lainey Kelly shot a 280 and finished in third place.