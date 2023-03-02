Last Saturday, the Mustang Archers competed in their final regular season tournament in Anamosa. The Machart 300 Bullseye and 3D tournament gave our elementary, middle school, and high school teams one final chance to build momentum heading into the State Tournament March 4-5 in Des Moines. Our elementary team had their best tournament of the season and finished in first place. Both our middle school and high school teams finished in fourth place. In the 3D tournament, the middle school team finished in fifth place and our high school team place sixth.

Mount Vernon Middle School Archery
The Mount Vernon Middle School Archery team.

For the elementary bullseye team, the Mustang archers had five archers earn medals. Kenlyn Grenis led the elementary girls with a sixth-place finish. Grant Vaughn finished in first place, Elliot Micheel placed second, Finn Plattner earned fifth, and Blake Miller finished in sixth for the elementary boys. Nathan Nederhiser led the middle school boys with a 277 and a fifth-place finish. Lainey Kelly ended in fourth place for the high school girls while Walker Bilden also placed fourth.

Mount Vernon Elementary Archery
The Mount Vernon Elementary Archery team for 2023.
Mount Vernon High School archery
The Mount Vernon High School Archery team.

