On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team hosted their annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Bullseye/3D tournament. Schools from all over Eastern Iowa traveled to Mount Vernon to participate in this years tournament. Overall, 9 schools participated including 612 archers shoot bullseye and 253 archers shoot 3D. We received a lot of positive feedback from those schools and the archers seemed to have a lot of fun.
This year, countless volunteers helped donate goods for concessions and spent hours helping set up, tear down, change out targets, take admissions, and work concessions. We would like to say a special thanks to the Fluharty and Lange families for organizing concessions, smoked/cooked amazing meat, and supported the concessions all day. We could not host a successful tournament without the help of everyone!
One quick correction from last weeks article. Although Chuck Hallier started with the club in 2011, the archery club started in the 2006-07 school year by Tom Wilkinson. From the beginning, archery has a huge impact on all the archers and coaches that have participated in the archery club since the beginning.
This week, the Mustang Archers will travel to Prairie Archery Bullseye and 3D Tournament.
Chuck Hallier
Memorial Bullseye Tournament resultsAt the bullseye team level, the elementary team had a great tournament and finished in second place with a score of 2772. For the elementary boys, Finn Plattner finished in sixth place with a personal best 261. The middle school team also had a solid tournament finishing in third with a team score of 3144. The high school team continued their week after week improvement with a score of 3300, good enough for a third-place finish. Lainey Kelly finished in fourth place with a score of 282.
Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament 3D results For 3D, Finn Plattner shot a personal best 238 for our elementary team. The middle school team shot a 1573 to finish in second place. Trulie Breidinger scored a 267 for a third-place finish. Weston Haskell shot a 271 for a second-place finish and Gunner Steinberg finished in fifth place with a 269. The high school team scored a 1563 for a fifth-place finish. Lainey Kelly finished in first place with a 285! A great all-around tournament for Lainey. Sierra Snyder finished in fourth with a 272 for the high school girls.
MV Archery Agate Bold denotes personal recordElementary School Bullseye (fourth through fifth grades) --Cody Bock, 229; Nick Bock, 189; Nora Burge, 187; Holden Carr, 122; Corbyn Clark, 221; Nathaniel Cook, 166; Natalie Ford, 227; Rowan Gillespie, 169; Samuel Gondek, 139; Kenlyn Grenis, 203; Jack Hawker, 176; Hayden Hedges, 217; Haylee Hedges, 188; Charlynn Holtz, 215; Kellen Johanningmeier, 226; Milo Jones, 190; Rod Mercer, 235; Elliott Micheel, 216; Blake Miller, 241; Jack Morgan, 217; Reece Oldfield, 51; Paxten Pisarik, 183; Finn Plattner, 261; Laine Pospisil, 233; Anders Rasmussen, 212; MaKenna Reif, 192; Becker Reinken, 234; Will Ripke, 235; Nicholas Schneider, 170; Elizabeth Schwiebert, 190; Charlie Studt, 237; Grant Vaughn, 234; Tristan Weaver, 205 3D – Finn Plattner, 238 Middle School Bullseye (sixth through eighth grades) -- Ireland Anderson, 218; JiSeob Bishop, 192; Kyle Bock, 241; Theodore Bradbury, 208; Hannah Bray, 210; Trulie Breidinger, 264; Jaidyn Burge, 159; Brock Chapman, 177; Collin Clark, 250; Calvin Crawford, 261; Grey Denes, 215; Danny Dye, 265; Brinson Grenis, 245; Kenzie Hanna, 185; Weston Haskell, 262; Isaac Huebner, 210; Landon Johanningmeier, 257; Chris Jones, 242; Piper Kaiser, 232; Quinn Kirby, 224; Sasha Knutson, 142; Mallie Lange, 256; Ryker Lee, 255; Izaak Leonard, 248; Leah Leonard, 186; Miles Locke, 263; Taylor Manternach, 267; Adeline Micheel, 224; Hannah Morf, 213; Paul Morris, 254; Nathan Nederhiser, 270; Hanna Newton, 162; Quinlan O’Connor, 202; Heath Palmer, 229; Kenzi Pisarik, 228; Cameron Poggenpohl, 153; Serenity Robards, 244; Christopher Schneider, 209; Alaina Sellner, 212; Jake Shady, 250; Gunner Steinberg, 265; Charlie Stewart, 235; Connor Teague, 188; Frankie Uthe, 194; Michael Walker, 220; Hutson Wiesenhofer, 269; Hagen Wilkins, 258; Lillian Wood, 242 3D – Theodore Bradbury, 202; Trulie Breidinger, 267; Brock Chapman, 178; Grey Denes, 230; Brinson Grenis, 232; Weston Haskell, 271; Chris Jones, 218; Piper Kaiser, 228; Quinn Kirby, 204; Ryker Lee, 240; Cameron Poggenpohl, 167; Serenity Robards, 245; Jake Shady, 252; Gunner Steinberg, 269; Charlie Stewart, 252; Frankie Uthe, 181; Hutson Wiesenhofer, 262 High school bullseye – Brooke Bausch, 199; Walker Bilden, 269; Payson Burge, 237; Jacob Cannon, 283; Raelynn Ciha, 224; Marin Denes, 277; Sarah Fluharty, 276; Erin Gaffney, 234; Jayda Gillespie, 234; Ean Grudzinski, 263; Levi Hanna, 276; Marquez Ireland, 257; Lainey Kelly, 282; Eli Koster, 224; Riah Koster, 193; Jaks Lee, 254; Aleece Lee, 249; Kaitlyn Lighthall, 232; Gabriel Mahoney, 280; Austin Mercer, 258; Mason Miller, 228; Ingrid Morf, 240; Amy Morris, 263; Natalie Nederhiser, 272; Cayden Scheil, 269; Ian Shady, 274; Wyatt Smith, 272; Sierra Snyder, 270; Jaelynn Williams, 269. Perfect 50 Rounds: Gabriel Mahoney (1) 3D – Sarah Fluharty, 204; Erin Gaffney, 173; Lainey Kelly, 285; Austin Mercer, 238; Amy Morris, 265; Ian Shady, 252; Sierra Snyder, 272; Jaelynn Williams, 251