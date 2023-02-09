On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team hosted their annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Bullseye/3D tournament. Schools from all over Eastern Iowa traveled to Mount Vernon to participate in this years tournament. Overall, 9 schools participated including 612 archers shoot bullseye and 253 archers shoot 3D. We received a lot of positive feedback from those schools and the archers seemed to have a lot of fun.

MV Archery 1 Charlie Stewart and Gunner Steinberg
Charlie Stewart (right) and Gunner Steinberg (left) take aim at targets Saturday.

This year, countless volunteers helped donate goods for concessions and spent hours helping set up, tear down, change out targets, take admissions, and work concessions. We would like to say a special thanks to the Fluharty and Lange families for organizing concessions, smoked/cooked amazing meat, and supported the concessions all day. We could not host a successful tournament without the help of everyone!

MV Archery Will Ripke
Will Ripke takes aim at a target Saturday.

