The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketball team endured an uneven week last week, losing at West Delaware Tuesday before trouncing Center Point-Urbana, also on the road.
Tuesday, Feb. 7A rough first quarter made it difficult for the Mustangs to come back against their hosts in West Delaware after the Hawks jumped out to a 25-12 lead with one period played.
The Hawks were up 40-23 at the half. While the Mustangs outscored the home team in the third and fourth quarters (12-8 and 20-18), it wasn’t enough to topple West Delaware, and the Eagles took a 66-55 win.
Jackson Kutcher led all scorers in the matchup, scoring 24 points and dishing out three assists.
Brady Erickson put in 13 points, five rebounds, and a steal.
Joe Briesemeister led both teams in rebounds with 10. The sophomore had five assists, as well.
The Mustangs shot a 37 percent from the field, while the Hawks shot an impressive 57.9 percent.
Friday, Feb. 10 A trip to Center Point-Urbana proved more fruitful for the Mustangs as they took home a 62-38 victory.
The visiting Mustangs take a comfortable 38-10 lead into halftime,
Kutcher again set the pace with 21 points for Mount Vernon while Joey Rhomberg and Brady Erickson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Rhomberg additionally pulled in eight boards in the win. Evan Brase notched six rebounds, and Erickson contributed five more.
Together, the Mustangs combined for 26 rebounds, while the Stormin’ Pointers pulled in just 14.
MVBBB Agate Tuesday, Feb. 7 Mount Vernon vs. West Delaware MV 12 11 12 20 55 WD 25 15 8 18 66 Mount Vernon Points | Jackson Kutcher, JR PTS 24 FG 7/18 3PT 4/10 FT 6/6 Points | Brady Erickson, SR PTS 13 FG 5/9 FT 3/6 Points | Jensen Meeker, SR PTS 5 FG 1/9 FT 3/6 Rebounds | Joe Briesemeister, SO RBD 10 OFF 4 STL 1 Rebounds | Brady Erickson, SR RBD 5 OFF 3 STL 1 Rebounds | Jensen Meeker, SR RBD 4 OFF 1 STL 3 Assists | Joe Briesemeister, SO AST 5 TO 1 A/TO 5.0 Assists | Jackson Kutcher, JR AST 3 TO 2 A/TO 1.5 Assists | Zach Fall, SR AST 2 TO 0 A/TO INF Friday, Feb. 10 Mount Vernon vs. CP-U MV 18 20 10 14 62 CP-U 4 6 9 19 38 WaMaC-East Standings Marion 12-1 W2 16-4 Solon 11-4 W5 14-5 Mount Vernon 9-5 W1 13-7 West Delaware 9-5 W2 12-9 Independence 4-9 W1 8-13