The Mount Vernon boys basketball team improved their record to 11-5 with three wins in a week, and four straight total.
Monday, Jan. 23The first challenge for the week was a visit from the Anamosa Blue Raiders.
The Mustangs took the contest by a convincing 67-41 margin.
The home team took a meager three-point lead of 12-9 after the opening period, but went on to overpower their guests 22-9 and 19-9 in the next two.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 The Mustangs dug deep for a 66-65 victory over hosts Xavier Saints as Mount Vernon improved to 10-5 and the Saints fell to 10-4.
“That was a lot of fun,” said Mount Vernon head coach Derek Roberts.
“Our guys made plays down the stretch on both ends of the ball. Jensen Meeker and Brady Erickson had big buckets in the last four minutes, and then, of course, Jackson Kutcher, which included the game winner with 3.8 seconds left,” Roberts said.
Roberts was referring to the junior’s final shot to ice the game and advance the team to 10-5.
Erickson had 18 in the victory.
Friday, Jan. 27The Mustangs fended off another challenge from Independence Friday, with a 55-44 win leading to the fourth straight victory in a row from the Mount Vernon chapter of the Mustangs. Independence is also represented by a Mustang.
Meeker led the visiting team with 15 points, while nabbing five rebounds and four assists.
Kutcher put in 10 points in the effort, and grabbed four steals.