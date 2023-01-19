Mustang boys basketballers second in conference By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jan 19, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon boys basketball team won a home game against Clear Creek-Amana before dropping a contest at conference rival Marion to make their record 7-3 overall. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Jackson Kutcher (No. 22) goes up for a basket at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Joey Rhomberg posted 21 points and nine boards in the win.“Both games, I thought we took care of the ball well overall, cut down our turnovers,” said Mustangs head coach Derek Roberts.“We’ll continue to work on our shooting and finishing on offense, and need to work on our post defense going into this week against two good teams in Solon and West Delaware,” Roberts said.Tuesday, Jan. 10The Mustangs defeated the visiting Clippers 60-40 Tuesday.“Against CCA, we were able to get out in transition after getting stops and causing disruption with our defense,” remarked Roberts.Thursday, Jan. 12 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker (No. 4) advances the ball down the court in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs dropped a tight contest with conference rivals the Marion Wolves Thursday.“Jensen Meeker did a great job for us defensively, guarding one of the top players in the state for Marion — Brayson Laube,” said Coach Roberts.“We were up late into the third, but Marion turned up their defense and forced us into some tough shots in the fourth quarter that ultimately did not fall,” he said.The Wolves outpaced in the Mustangs in the fourth quarter 18-5.Rhomberg was again explosive on offense, offering up 20 points and 10 rebounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you