The Mount Vernon boys basketball team won a home game against Clear Creek-Amana before dropping a contest at conference rival Marion to make their record 7-3 overall.

MV BBB 2 Jackson Kutcher
Mount Vernon’s Jackson Kutcher (No. 22) goes up for a basket at home last week.

Joey Rhomberg posted 21 points and nine boards in the win.

MV BBB 1 Jensen Meeker
Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker (No. 4) advances the ball down the court in play last week.

