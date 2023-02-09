The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketball team picked up their fifth straight win last week when they hosted the Marion Wolves, but the squad stumbled against their neighbors to the south in Solon last Friday.
Marion currently sits atop the WaMaC-East standings, with Solon in second and the Mustangs third.
Monday, Jan. 30Jensen Meeker led the home team in offense with 19 points when the Mustangs hosted the Marion Wolves and defeated them 65-52.
Mount Vernon enjoyed a 33-18 lead at the half, though the Wolves fought hard to make the final score look like more of a contest.
Brady Erickson put up 17 points for the Mustangs while pulling in four rebounds.
Joe Rhomberg pulled in a monstrous 15 rebounds, contributing 11 points as well.
Zach Fall and Evan Brase each had four assists in the key win.
Friday, Feb. 3 The team did not fare as well against the Solon Spartans.
The home team only took a slight 34-31 edge into halftime, but would put a lot of distance between themselves and the Mustangs for the remainder of the game, outscoring the visitors 22-13 in the third and by a stifling 21-6 margin in the final period.
Jackson Kutcher led Mount Vernon in scoring with 16 points. Rhomberg added 11 points while Erickson tacked on eight more.
The team struggled to rebound against their conference foes. The Spartans ended the game with 29 rebounds while the Mustangs came up with only 12.
Mount Vernon can be caught in action Friday, Feb. 10 at Center Point-Urbana with a 7:15 p.m. start.
MVBBB Agate Monday, Jan. 30 Mount Vernon vs. Marion MAR 13 5 16 18 52 MV 16 17 12 20 65 Mount Vernon Points | Jensen Meeker, SR PTS 19 FG 6/12 FT 7/7 Points | Brady Erickson, SR PTS 17 FG 5/10 3PT 4/5 FT 3/4 Points | Joe Rhomberg, JR PTS 11 FG 4/6 3PT 2/4 FT 1/2 Rebounds | Joe Rhomberg, JR RBD 15 OFF 2 STL 4 Rebounds | Brady Erickson, SR RBD 4 OFF 1 STL 2 Rebounds | Jensen Meeker, SR RBD 1 STL 1 Assists | Zach Fall, SR AST 4 TO 3 A/TO 1.3 Assists | Evan Brase, JR AST 4 TO 0 A/TO INF Assists | Jensen Meeker, SR AST 3 TO 2 A/TO 1.5 Marion Points | Brayson Laube, SR PTS 36 FG 11/18 3PT 7/11 FT 7/9 Points | Alex Mota, SR PTS 11 FG 4/10 3PT 3/8 Points | Payton Hodges, JR PTS 3 FG 1/5 FT 1/2 Rebounds | Calen Claypool, SR RBD 6 Rebounds | Jordan Fischer, JR RBD 5 OFF 2 Rebounds | Myles Davis, JR RBD 3 OFF 2 Assists | Jordan Fischer, JR AST 7 TO 4 A/TO 1.8 Assists | Calen Claypool, SR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 Assists | Payton Hodges, JR AST 1 TO 1 A/TO 1.0 Friday, Feb. 3 Mount Vernon vs. Solon MV 14 17 13 6 50 SOL 21 12 22 21 76 WaMaC-East Standings Marion 11-1 W1 15-4 Solon 9-4 W3 12-5 Mount Vernon 8-4 L1 12-6 West Delaware 7-5 L2 10-9 Independence 3-8 L3 7-12