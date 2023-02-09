The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketball team picked up their fifth straight win last week when they hosted the Marion Wolves, but the squad stumbled against their neighbors to the south in Solon last Friday.

Marion currently sits atop the WaMaC-East standings, with Solon in second and the Mustangs third.

MVBBB Noah Erickson
Mount Vernon’s Zach Fall (No. 5) goes up against a defender for a shot at home earlier this season.
MVBBB Jensen Meeker
Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker (No. 4) goes for a layup in play at home earlier this season.
MVBBB Brady Erickson
Mount Vernon’ Brady Erickson (No. 20) goes up for a shot over a defender at home in play earlier this season.

