The Mount Vernon varsity football team has again won by a large margin, with their latest win a 55-6 triumph against Vinton Shellsburg on the road.
The Mustangs spread their touchdowns out pretty evenly amongst the quarters and themselves, with Clark Younggreen running for two yards for the game’s first score, while a pass from Joey Rhomberg to Caden Stimmel for 22 yards brought the game’s second touchdown.
In the second quarter, Rhomberg completed a pass to Ethan Wood for a 29-yard touchdown, while Rhomberg’s pass to Brady Erickson for 10 yards (caught over the defense) was another touchdown for the team.
Kicker Ben Crock added a successful point after to each of the four early touchdowns, but a fifth attempt was blocked after Henry Ryan put six more points on the board with a one yard run.
The Mustangs would lead it 34-0 going into halftime.
Crock would not miss another point after kick, connecting successfully in the third (after a six-yard touchdown run from Jackson Hird), and two more times in the fourth, following a 40-yard touchdown run from Tyler Panos, and a four-yard jaunt from Jackson Rhomberg.
Joey Rhomberg passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Evan Brase had 71 receiving yards. Jackson Jaspers was credited with five tackles in the game.
The Mustangs can be found at home Friday night for the first game of the playoffs, when they host Central DeWitt at 7 p.m.