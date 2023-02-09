Aly Lashley wrestles in the 235 pound division at the state tournament Thursday, Feb. 2. Lashley had a 1-2 record at state, losing her first round of play, winning her first wrestleback before losing in consolation round 2.
A first official season for any team is usually one focused on the fundamentals and establishing what kind of team you are and what kind of team you want to be in the coming years.
The Mount Vernon varsity girls wrestling team, in its first season as an official school team, skipped a few steps and made it all the way to the state tournament.
Led by Coach Trevor Trende, three members of the team appeared at the IGHSAU State Tournament on Thursday and Friday of last week.
Sophomores Aly Lashley (235) and Libby Dix (170), as well as freshman Gracie Pinckney (155), had all punched their tickets the previous week to the big show.
Lashley finished 1-2 at state.
“She had a great overall season,” said Trende. “She competed all season against girls much bigger than her, and she never turned down a challenge. She will be back and hungry to get on the podium.”
Pinckney finished 0-2 after receiving what Coach Trende called “a tough draw.”
“She is a freshman, and I know she will be hungry to get back to the state tournament,” the coach said.
Dix, already a top 170-pounder in the state as a sophomore, finished runner-up when Naomi Simon of Decorah won by fall in the first place match.
“Libby Dix had herself about a perfect season,” said Trende of the 43-2 athlete. “She came into the state tournament undefeated against Iowa opponents, with her only loss prior to state was to the number two girl in the country.
“I am beyond proud of Libby, and preached all season she was the best 170-pounder in the state, and she believed it.
“Making the state finals is a huge accomplishment, and I know she is not satisfied with second. But she should be proud of herself. Libby has been an outstanding leader for our program ,and she will be back hungry for next season,” Trende said.