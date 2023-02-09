A first official season for any team is usually one focused on the fundamentals and establishing what kind of team you are and what kind of team you want to be in the coming years.

MV Girls wrestling 3 Gracie Pinckney
Mount Vernon’s Gracie Pinckney grapples at the tournament Thursday, Feb. 2. Pinckney had a tough draw against some formidable opponents at the state meet.

The Mount Vernon varsity girls wrestling team, in its first season as an official school team, skipped a few steps and made it all the way to the state tournament.

MV girls wrestling 4 Aly Lashley
Aly Lashley wrestles in the 235 pound division at the state tournament Thursday, Feb. 2. Lashley had a 1-2 record at state, losing her first round of play, winning her first wrestleback before losing in consolation round 2.

