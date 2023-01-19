Mount Vernon’s Kaylee Kintzel grapples at home to a victory against an Independence wrestler Thursday. She also had wins earlier in the week against Crestwood, Cresco, South Winneshiek and Sumner Fredericksburg.
Mount Vernon varsity girls wrestling coach Trevor Trende described his squad’s last week as “a test” for the team.
The Mustangs first traveled to South Winneshiek Tuesday, Jan. 10, for three duals against what Trende called “very tough and experienced programs”. The team went 1-2, opening with a loss to Crestwood, whose assistant coach, Larry Trende, is Trevor Trende’s father.
“It came down to the last match, and we fell short,” said the younger Trende. “It was a very fun atmosphere. We wrestled well, and beat South Winneshiek.”
Thursday, the team competed against two top 10 programs in the state in Independence and Vinton-Shellsburg.
“We fell short against Independence,” Trende remarked. The visiting Independence crew defeated the Mustangs 36-30.
Vinton “overpowered” the first-year Mustangs team 54-24. “They have a great team,” said Trende.
The Mustangs had wins Tuesday, Jan. 10, against Crestwood, Cresco from Elizabeth Morf (110), Kiersten Swart (115), Audrey Tucker (130), Kaylee Kintzel (145), Libby Dix (170), Mae Stoops (190) and Aly Lashley (235).
Against South Winneshiek, the Mustangs had wins from Swart, Claire Gaffney (125), Tucker, Kintzel, Gracie Pickney (170), Dix and Lashley.
Against Sumner-Fredericksburg, the Mustangs had wins from Tucker, Sarah Peterson (140), Kintzel, Dix, Stoops and Lashley.
In Thursday’s matches at home, the Mustangs had wins against Independence from Swart, Gaffney (120), Kasey Nevins (130), Kintzel, Dix and Lashley.
Against Vinton Shellsburg, the Mustangs had wins from Tucker, Meika Neal (135), Dix and Lashley.