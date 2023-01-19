Mount Vernon varsity girls wrestling coach Trevor Trende described his squad’s last week as “a test” for the team.

The Mustangs first traveled to South Winneshiek Tuesday, Jan. 10, for three duals against what Trende called “very tough and experienced programs”. The team went 1-2, opening with a loss to Crestwood, whose assistant coach, Larry Trende, is Trevor Trende’s father.

MV Girls Wrestling Kasey Nevins
Mount Vernon’s Kasey Nevins (130) grapples to a victory at home Thursday, Jan. 12.
MV Girls wrestling Kaylee Kintzel
Mount Vernon’s Kaylee Kintzel grapples at home to a victory against an Independence wrestler Thursday. She also had wins earlier in the week against Crestwood, Cresco, South Winneshiek and Sumner Fredericksburg.
MV girls Wrestling Libby Dix
Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix grapples with an Independence wrestler.

