The Mustangs vexed the visiting Vinton Vikings in three sets, 25-17, 25-10, and 25-18. The win Tuesday, Oct. 25 qualified the team for the state tournament held this week.

MVVB Celebrate
Mount Vernon players including Chloe Meester, Eryn Jackson, Kameron Brand and Kia McNeal, celebrate their return to the state volleyball tournament this year.

Madeleine Miller contributed 38 assists and four blocks to the win, while Chloe Meester again led the team in kills, with 18. Kameron Brand chipped in with 10 digs.

MVVB 4 Addison Gookin
Mount Vernon’s Addison Gookin serves the ball in play last week.
MVVB 3 Madeleine Miller
Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller serves the ball in play last week.
MVVB 2 Chloe Meester
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester spikes the ball over the net in play last week.

