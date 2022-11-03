Mustang volleyball makes it to the big show By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Nov 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mustangs vexed the visiting Vinton Vikings in three sets, 25-17, 25-10, and 25-18. The win Tuesday, Oct. 25 qualified the team for the state tournament held this week. Buy Now Mount Vernon players including Chloe Meester, Eryn Jackson, Kameron Brand and Kia McNeal, celebrate their return to the state volleyball tournament this year. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Madeleine Miller contributed 38 assists and four blocks to the win, while Chloe Meester again led the team in kills, with 18. Kameron Brand chipped in with 10 digs. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Addison Gookin serves the ball in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Despite her team’s state tournament berth, Coach Willems wasn’t ready to absorb the most recent win.“As soon as you qualify for the state tournament, your work begins anew,” she said. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller serves the ball in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Nevertheless, said Willems, “We are feeling confident, continuing to prepare for our opponents, and training at a high level.”This year, the crew will be playing at a different facility than in years past, as they travel to Coralville for the big show. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester spikes the ball over the net in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “We are really excited to be a part of the field that gets to play at the Xtream arena for the first year,” Willems said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you