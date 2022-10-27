A groundbreaking for the Mustangs Activities Complex was held on Friday, Oct. 21. The location of the field is to the north of the Mount Vernon High School.

Groundbreaking
The first shovels full of dirt are moved at Mount Vernon High School for the Mustang Activities Complex Friday, Oct. 21. Work has now begun in earnest on the project, with a projected opening date of fall 2023.

From now until the winter season slows things down, the focus by Larson Construction and subcontractors will be on the dirt work and installing utilities on the site.

Groundbreaking crowd
A crowd of community members and students at the school attended the groundbreaking ceremony at Mount Vernon High School Friday, Oct. 21.

