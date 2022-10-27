The first shovels full of dirt are moved at Mount Vernon High School for the Mustang Activities Complex Friday, Oct. 21. Work has now begun in earnest on the project, with a projected opening date of fall 2023.
A groundbreaking for the Mustangs Activities Complex was held on Friday, Oct. 21. The location of the field is to the north of the Mount Vernon High School.
From now until the winter season slows things down, the focus by Larson Construction and subcontractors will be on the dirt work and installing utilities on the site.
This will include the use of heavy machinery, and the movement of large pieces of equipment.
“During the pre-construction meeting on Friday, one of the leaders of Larson Construction put a strong emphasis on safety and being sensitive to those living in adjacent neighborhoods as the work is completed by a variety of contractors and subcontractors,” said superintendent Greg Batenhorst, in a letter to the community Monday. “I spoke with the contractor and subcontractors about the flow of people on campus, and the flow of students and staff walking to school from the various neighborhoods. While there will not be a construction fence surrounding the entire project at this time, we ask that people remain out of the construction area as much as possible, especially when work is being completed. Construction fencing will be used as needed throughout the course of the project.”
A more definitive timeline for the project will be established next spring once it is seen how weather has or may impact the project.
“We are confident that we will be able to use the facility in the fall of 2023,” Batenhorst said. “If you experience any concerns or have questions during construction, please direct those to me and I will work with Larson Construction to address your concern.”