MV Girls postseason
The Mount Vernon girls post season bracket for the Class 3A Region 2 playoffs.

The Mustangs have come a long ways.

The Mount Vernon girls varsity team, underdogs at the beginning of the season, have surged ahead to a 12-7 record for the regular season and 7-5 in the WaMaC-East conference, enough to take second place behind rivals Solon.

MV GBB Taylor Franck
Mount Vernon’s Taylor Franck (No. 3) advances the ball down the court in play earlier this season.
MVGBB Chloe Meeester
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 20) goes up for a basket in play at home earlier this season.

