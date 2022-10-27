The Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country squad — both the girls team and the boys — are heading for the state tournament this coming weekend.
Both teams finished first Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Washington 3A District Cross Country Meet, with Lourdes Mason again leading the pack for the girls, for the seventh time this season.
Grady Olberding led the Mustang boys in sixth place, but it was Isaiah Hammerand of Western Dubuque to take the top spot for all runners.
“What a fun night in Washington,” reflected head coach Kory Swart. “To be able to win the state qualifying meet on both the boys and girls side is something that they’ll remember for a long time. We have really gained some momentum down the stretch, and it should be very helpful heading into state.”
“Lourdes Mason continued her dominant season by winning for the seventh time this year,” said Swart.
Laura Swart (5th), Emrie Johnson (6th) and Kiersten Swart (9th) all cracked the top 10, which the coach said helped get the win.
“The team is really excited about getting to Fort Dodge and seeing what they can do against the best teams in the state,” he said.
“Grady Olberding led the way again in sixth, Klayten Perreault broke 17 minutes for the first time in ninth, and Dawson Scheil had his best race of the season in 12th. We were able to sneak out the team win with gutty performances by Junior Krob (16th), Wesley Sadler (17th), and Seamus O’Connor (18th). Seamus has come on this year and has really made a difference for us,” said Swart.
The girls team will run at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning in Fort Dodge.