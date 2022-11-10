Mustangs fall in semifinals By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The mighty Mustangs have fallen. Buy Now Kameron Brand prepares to serve the ball at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Xtream Arena in Coralville. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team were eliminated by the Assumption Knights in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday, Nov. 2.The team, in its first day of its short residency in Coralville’s Xtream Arena, first fended off the Unity Christian Knights in the quarterfinals Tuesday.With the loss to Assumption, the Mustangs finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 35-6. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Madeliene Miller (No. 10) sets up the volleyball for play while teammate Parker Whitham (No. 13) looks to assist with the play. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston “This 2023 team is tremendously difficult for me to say goodbye to,” said Mount Vernon head coach Maggie Willems.“The way they generally cared for each other, and the joy they played with was magical.” Buy Now Mount Vernon players including Chloe Meester (No. 16), Emma Meester (No. 15), Madeleine Miller (No. 10) and Kameron Brand (No. 9) celebrate a play at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 1. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston “This group was highly skilled, deeply invested, and made an outstanding run this season. We will deeply miss our seniors. I’m so grateful for this team,” Willems said. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Eryn Jackson digs to keep the volleyball in play at the state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston However, Willems remains hopeful for next year.“Brooke Ellyson, Chloe Meester, Jaden Rolland and Eryn Jackson will all be experienced and ready to lead,” she predicted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you