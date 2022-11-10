The mighty Mustangs have fallen.

MVVB Summer brand
Buy Now

Kameron Brand prepares to serve the ball at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team were eliminated by the Assumption Knights in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday, Nov. 2.

MVVB Madeleine Miller Parker Whitham
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Madeliene Miller (No. 10) sets up the volleyball for play while teammate Parker Whitham (No. 13) looks to assist with the play.
MVVB Celebrate
Buy Now

Mount Vernon players including Chloe Meester (No. 16), Emma Meester (No. 15), Madeleine Miller (No. 10) and Kameron Brand (No. 9) celebrate a play at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 1.
MVVB Eryn Jackson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Eryn Jackson digs to keep the volleyball in play at the state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Recommended for you