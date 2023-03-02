The Mount Vernon boys varsity basketball season drew to a conclusion Thursday, Feb. 23, with a heartbreaker on the road.

MVBBB 1 Cooper Parks
Mount Vernon’s Cooper Parks pulls down a rebound against Crestwood Monday, Feb. 20.

The Mustangs had just cleared the hurdle of round one Monday, Feb. 20 at home before losing by three to Charles City in the second round on Thursday.

MV BBB2 Ryan Vig
Mount Vernon’s Ryan Vig (No. 2) drives the ball down the court in play against Crestwood last week.

