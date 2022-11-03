The Mustangs faced more resistance than usual, but the team bounced back to defeat Central DeWitt on an atypically warm late October night in the first round of playoffs.
The team put away the visiting team 23-9.
The Sabers struck first, capitalizing on an early Mustang fumble and taking it to the endzone in the game’s first 14 seconds of play. A point after attempt was blocked, and Central DeWitt led 6-0.
With 4:09 remaining in the second quarter, the Mustangs issued their response, with quarterback Joey Rhomberg running for a 16-yard touchdown. Ben Crock put in a successful point after kick, and Mount Vernon carried their narrow 7-6 lead into the half.
The team scored a follow-up with 9:52 to play in the third quarter, with Clark Younggreen running two yards across the goal line to make it 13-6. Crock once again split the uprights, and the Mustangs were up 14-6.
Central DeWitt responded with a successful 28-yard field goal from kicker Chris Martens to cut the Mustang lead to 14-9.
The Sabers would not get any closer than this five-point spread.
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan scored the second Mustang touchdown of the third quarter with an 11 yard breakaway run. Crock again hit his mark, and the Mustangs led 21-9.
Jackson Jaspers had one of his 12.5 tackles with 6:14 to play in the game, forcing the Sabers into a safety (along with Henry Ryan) and putting two more points on the board for the Mustangs, providing the final score of 23-9.
Rhomberg passed for 157 yards for the Mustangs, rushing for 57 additional yards and a touchdown.
Evan Brase led the team in receiving, with four catches and 53 yards.
The Mustangs advance to the Elite 8 of the state playoffs, hosting Solon, Friday, Nov. 4, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The team memorably defeated the Spartans Friday, Sept. 2, 17-14. It was their first win against Solon in 19 years.
Mount Vernon activities director Matt Thede said that the south endzone will be fenced off for standing room only at the First Street Field Friday evening, and extra bleachers are being provided for Solon at the event on the visitors side. The game will also be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/c/GOMVStangs. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday for the game, and tickets are sold at GoBound. Look for the Class 3A games with Mount Vernon as host.