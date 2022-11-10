The Mustangs football program proved their win earlier in the season wasn’t luck, repeating the feat Friday, Nov. 4 with a 17-0 home victory over Solon in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

MVFB Brad Vislisel
Mount Vernon’s Brad Vislisel (No. 70) celebrates a Mustang touchdown Friday, Nov. 4.

The Elite 8 game was played on Mount Vernon’s turf at First Street Field on a cold, rainy night.

MV FB Zatyk Holub
Mount Vernon’s Zatyk Holub advances the ball down the field in a spot of rain Friday, Nov. 4.
MV FB Jensen Meeker
Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker (No. 38) pulls down a catch in play Friday, Nov. 4.
MV FB 4 Joey Rhomberg
Mount Vernon’s Joey Rhomberg prepares to pass the ball over the head of a Solon defender Friday, Nov. 4.
MVFB Riley Mudd
Mount Vernon’s Riley Mudd tackles a Solon player Friday, Nov. 4.

