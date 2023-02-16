State qualifiers for Mount Vernon wrestling include (front, from left) Klayten Perreault, Mike Ryan, Jase Jaspers, Jake Haugse, (back,from left) Jackson Jaspers, Henry Ryan, Ethan Wood, Clark Younggreen, Jackson Hird.
The Mount Vernon boys varsity wrestling squad traveled to Independence Saturday, Feb. 11 for Class 2A District 6 action, qualifying nine wrestlers for the state tournament this week at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
Those nine wrestlers include Klayten Perreault (106), Jake Haugse (113), Jase Jaspers (126), Mikey Ryan (138), Jackson Jaspers (145), Jackson Hird (160), Henry Ryan (170), Ethan Wood (195) and Clark Younggreen (220).
The tournament is planned to run from Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 17.
At the district meet, The Mustangs had a first place finish from Jase Jaspers, Mikey Ryan, Henry Ryan,
The Mustangs also had a second place finishes from Perreault, Haugse, Jackson Jaspers, Hird, Wood and Younggreen.
Tristin Nosbisch (152) placed third and Croix Shebetka (132) and Trystin Lashley (285) placed fourth.
MV Wrestling Agate Class 2A State Qualifiers 106 — Klayten Perreault 113 — Jake Haugse 126 — Jase Jaspers 138 — Mikey Ryan 145 — Jackson Jaspers 160 — Jackson Hird 170 — Henry Ryan 195 — Ethan Wood 220 — Clark Younggreen 106 — 2nd Place Match — Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) over Adam Fish (Independence) (NC); 113 — 2nd Place Match — Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) over Kameron Kremer (Independence) (Dec 10-6); 120 — Cons. Round 1 — Wyatt Benson (East Marshall/GMG) over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) (Dec 6-1); 126 — 1st Place Match — Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Elijah Kupka (Benton Community) (MD 9-1); 132 — 3rd Place Match — Jake Reicks (Dike-New Hartford) over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) (Dec 5-4); 138 — 1st Place Match — Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Keegan Ellsworth (Union, LaPorte City) (Dec 11-6); 145 — 2nd Place Match — Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Luke Johnson (Independence) (Fall 0:31); 152 — 3rd Place Match — Tristin Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) over Christopher Meyer (Independence) (Dec 5-1); 160 — 3rd Place Match — Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) over Brant Dickinson (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Dec 8-3); 170 — 1st Place Match — Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Cayden Buskohl (Dike-New Hartford) (Fall 1:45); 182 — Cons. Semis — Max Janssen (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) (Fall 5:45); 195 2nd Place Match — Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Landon Duffy (Independence) (Fall 0:23); 220 — 2nd Place Match — Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) over Wyatt Stalzer (East Marshall/GMG) (NC); 285 — 3rd Place Match — Brennen Blegen (Benton Community) over Trystin Lashley (Mount Vernon) (Fall 5:14)