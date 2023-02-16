MV Wrestling Croix Shebetka
Mount Vernon’s Croix Shebetka (132) grapples at districts Saturday, Feb. 11.

 --Courtesy photos Mike Cranston

The Mount Vernon boys varsity wrestling squad traveled to Independence Saturday, Feb. 11 for Class 2A District 6 action, qualifying nine wrestlers for the state tournament this week at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.

MV State qualifiers wrestling
State qualifiers for Mount Vernon wrestling include (front, from left)  Klayten Perreault, Mike Ryan, Jase Jaspers, Jake Haugse, (back,from left) Jackson Jaspers, Henry Ryan, Ethan Wood, Clark Younggreen, Jackson Hird.

Those nine wrestlers include Klayten Perreault (106), Jake Haugse (113), Jase Jaspers (126), Mikey Ryan (138), Jackson Jaspers (145), Jackson Hird (160), Henry Ryan (170), Ethan Wood (195) and Clark Younggreen (220).

MV Wrestlng Mikey Ryan
Mount Vernon’s Mikey Ryan (138) grapples at district wrestling meet Saturday, Feb. 11.
MV Wrestling Ethan Wood
Mount Vernon’s Ethan Wood (195) grapples on the mat Saturday, Feb. 11.
MV Wrestling Tristin Nosbisch
Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch (152) grapples at district competitions Saturday, Feb. 11.
MV Wrestling Watson Krob
Mount Vernon's Watson Krob wrestles at the district wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11. 

