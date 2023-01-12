MV boys ball club drops two By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jan 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketballers suffered a couple of setbacks in their first games back from break last week. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Joe Rhomberg (No. 24) looks to advance the ball toards the hoop in play earlier this season. --Sun file photo The pair of losses dropped the Mustangs from 6-1 to 6-3, though the team was able to hold on to its second-place spot in the WaMaC-East standings.Still in first place is Marion, who will host the Mustangs Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:15 p.m.Friday, Jan. 6An away game with Williamsburg came down to the wire, with the Raiders eking out a 72-70 win.Jackson Kutcher scored 34 points in the effort, exactly double the points of second place, Williamsburg’s Derek Weisskopf, who managed 17.Zach Fall donated 13 points to the game, as well as three rebounds.Joe Rhomberg posted nine points, along with 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a pair of steals.Saturday, Jan. 7 The Mustangs and the Comets locked horns in the first two periods of the game, each team scoring 14 per quarter and entering halftime at 28 apiece.Mount Vernon enjoyed a slight 15-11 advantage in the third, but the Comets turned the tables in the fourth with a 15-4 performance that was enough for a seven-point win.Jensen Meeker led the Mustangs in scoring with 15 points, to go with three boards, two assists, and a pair of thefts.Kutcher connected for 12 points, along with six assists, four rebounds, and a steal.Senior Brady Erickson chipped in 10 points, adding an assist and a steal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you