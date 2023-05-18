MV boys golf wraps 'foundational year' By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 18, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon boys golf team wrapped their season last week with the WaMaC tournament Monday, May 8 at Center Point-Urbana.The Mustangs placed eighth overall at the event.Solon claimed first place with an 18-hole score of 309. Hosts CPU were close behind with 317.Jack McCarty of Solon and Carter Lamont of Vinton-Shellsburg posted the day’s low score of 71, par for the course.Cooper Parks of Mount Vernon shot the team’s low score of 80.“It was a foundational year,” said head coach John Rhomberg. “We’re building the program back on up.”MV Boys golf agate Team Standings 1 Solon 309, 2 Center Point-Urbana 317, 3 Vinton-Shellsburg 320, 3 Williamsburg 320, 5 West Delaware 325, 5 Marion 325, 7 Clear Creek-Amana 334, 8 Mount Vernon 342, 9 Independence 354, 10 Benton 355, 11 South Tama 405 18 Hole Low 12 Cooper Parks 80, 29 Garet Swartzendruber 85, 35 Nolan Jackson 87, 42 Tyler Reyhons 90, 50 AJ McDermott 92 WaMaC-East Standings Beckman Catholic 48-0 W12 50-0 Solon 70-1 W7 70-1 Marion 42-15 T2 42-15 West Delaware 34-28 T3 35-28 Mount Vernon 20-28 T12 20-28 Maquoketa 14-22 T1 14-23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you