MV boys golfers soldier on

The Mount Vernon boys golf team continued their 2023 season last week with three meets — two away at one at Kernoustie.The team placed second, third, and third, although their record stands at 17-17.

Monday, April 24
The Mustangs traveled to South Tama to challenge their hosts and Vinton-Shellsburg, placing second out of the three teams.

Tuesday, April 25 
The team turned in a third-place finish out of four teams the following night at home, behind Solon and West Delaware. Vinton finished four strokes behind the Mustangs.

Nolan Jackson turned in the lowest score for the home team with 39. Isaiah Zoske from Solon shot the day's low of 34 to medal.

Friday, April 28 
The Mustangs next headed to Indee's River Ridge Golf Club to spar with Clear Creek-Amana and Indee, coming out on bottom with a team score of 179.

AJ McDermott set the pace for Mount Vernon, shooting a team-low 42.

Dawson Fuelling, a freshman from Dundee, was the varsity meet's medalist with a score of 31 (five under par).