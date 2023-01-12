The Mount Vernon varsity boys wrestling squad picked up an early loss last week, but followed it with a number of wins, including over their neighbors in Lisbon — at the Lion’s Den.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
It was a late one in Lisbon Tuesday night with Mount Vernon and Wilton challenging the historically-powerful Lions on their home turf.
Wilton took on the Mustangs first, ultimately defeating them in points 42-30.
Mount Vernon had better luck against the Lions, besting their rivals 55-12 in the evening’s final match, which stretched to nearly 11 p.m.
Against Wilton, the Mustangs had wins from Henry Ryan (170), Ethan Wood (220), Klayten Perreault (106), Jase Jaspers (126), Croix Shebetka (132), Jackson Jaspers (145), and Landon Grosse (152), Will Goodlove (152), and Gavin Plathe (152) in extra matches.
Against Lisbon, the Mustangs had wins from Watson Krob (195), Wood, Perreault, Jake Haugse (113), Drew Thurn (120), Shebetka, Jackson Jaspers, Tristin Nosbisch (152), Jackson Hird (160), Henry Ryan (170), Jayce Pendergrass (182).
Thursday, Jan. 5 The Stormin’ Pointers of Center Point-Urbana were roundly defeated on their home mat by the visiting Mustangs by a score of 77-0.
The Mustangs had wins from Mikey Ryan (138), Jackson Jaspers, Nosbisch, Hird, Pendergrass, Henry Ryan, Krob, Wood, Trystin Lashley (285), Perreault, Jake Haugse, Thurn, Jase Jaspers, Shebetka, and extra matches from Caleb Keegan (132) and Kaleb Coon (132).
Saturday, Jan. 7The Mustangs held their own at the Linn-Mar Invitational, going 3-1 for the day with wins over Western Dubuque, Clear Creek-Amana, and Marion, while hosts Linn-Mar defeated the team 41-27.
Against Epworth, Western Dubuque the wrestlers saw wins from Jackson Jaspers, Nosbisch, Hird, Henry Ryan, Wood, Lashly, Perreault, Haugse, Thurn, Jase Jaspers and Shebetka.
Against Clear Creek-Amana, the Mustangs saw wins from Thurn, Jase Jaspers, Mikey Ryan, Jackson Jaspers, Nosbisch, Henry Ryan, Wood, Lashley and Perreault.
Against Linn-Mar, the Mustangs had wins from Henry Ryan, Wood, Lashley, Perrreault and Jase Jaspers.
Against Marion, the Mustangs had wins from Perreault, Haugse, Jase Jaspers, Ethan Plotz, Miey Ryan, Jackson Jaspers, Nosbisch, Hird, Henry Ryan, Krob, Wood and Lashley.
The squad can next be caught in action at the Panther Invitational, Saturday, Jan. 14 at Creston High School beginning at 10 a.m.
