The Mount Vernon varsity boys wrestling squad picked up an early loss last week, but followed it with a number of wins, including over their neighbors in Lisbon — at the Lion’s Den.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Lisbon’s Junior Krob and Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch grapple in the 152 pound bout at the Lisbon triangular last week. Nosbisch won the meet by major decision.
Lisbon’s Brandon Paez and Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers grapple at the Lisbon triangular last week.
Henry Ryan grapples with Wilton’s Gatlin Rogers in the 170 pound bout. Henry Ryan won by fall in 4:20.
Mount Vernon’s Trystin Lashley grapples with Wilton’s Alexander Kaufmann at the Lisbon triangular last week. Lashley lost that match by fall.
Klayten Perreault grapples with Wilton’s Mason Shirk at the Lisbon triangular last week.

