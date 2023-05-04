MV boys track gears up for Drake By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 4, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Caden Stimmel races his leg of a relay at Drake Relays. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Caden Stimmel, Colin Bentley, Jase Jaspers and Tyler Panos after the 4x100 first round Saturday. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer The Mount Vernon boys track team participated in a couple of events last week to warm up for the weekend’s Drake Relays, including the Anamosa Co-Ed and Pacha Relays, placing eighth in both. Buy Now Zach Fall races his leg of the 4x400 at Drake Relays. The 4x400 squad placed fourth at Drake. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer The team’s sole championship in either event was the 4x200 meter dash at Anamosa, with Colin Bentley, Zach Fall, Tyler Panos, and Jensen Meeker. Buy Now Caden Stimmel prepares to hand off to Brady Erickson in the 4x200 meter relay. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Mount Vernon Boys track agate Tuesday, April 25 Anamosa Co-Ed 1 Lisbon 110, 2 Central DeWitt 106, 3 Denver 97, 4 Anamosa 91, 5 Mid-Prairie, W 84, 6 Monticello 65, 7 Independence 62, 8 Mt Vernon 61, 9 West Liberty 34, 10 Easton Valley 27. Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 8 Gabe Fairchild 12.06, 12 Bryce Hepker 12.35; 200 Meter Dash - 7 Cyrus Zangerle 24.15, 15 Camden Merino 26.59; 400 Meter Dash - 2 Caden Stimmel 52.04, 3 Brady Erickson 52.07; 800 Meter Run - 12 Drew Thurn 2:30.65; 1600 Meter Run — 8 Seamus O’Connor 4:51.07, 13 Graham Vavricek 5:04.72; 3200 Meter Run - 10 Cayden Scheil 12:04.98; 110 Meter Hurdles - 8 Kayden Fox 16.77, 10 Miles Francois 16.91; 400 Meter Hurdles - 4 Ryne Moeller 59.63, 14 Brogan Meyer 1:06.33; 4x100 Meter Dash - 4 Colin Bentley, Jackson Hird, Jase Jaspers, Tyler Panos 46.72; 4x200 Meter Dash - 1 Colin Bentley, Zach Fall, Tyler Panos, Jensen Meeker 1:31.99; 4x400 Meter Relay - 4 Oliver Gardner, Jase Jaspers, Evan Brase, Ryne Moeller 3:42.09; 800 Sprint Medley - 4 Jackson Hird, Bryce Hepker, Evan Brase, Oliver Gardner 1:41.44; 7 Kaleb Coon, Jaks Lee, Watson Krob, Ethan Stanerson 1:44.33; 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle - 4 Miles Francois, Ryne Moeller, Jackson Hird, Kayden Fox 1:05.46; High Jump - 7 Michael Briesmeister 5’6”, 8 Luke Paulus 5’4”; Long Jump - 9 Cyrus Zangerle 17’10”, 12 Atticus Rood 16’9”; Shot Put - 8 Ian Shady 41’4.5”, 10 Trystin Lashley 39’11”; Discus throw - 4 Ian Shady 136’6”, 17 Trystin Lashley 93’8”. Thursday, April 27 Pacha Relays 1 Clear Creek Amana 116, 2 Solon 96, 3 Tipton 91, 4 Williamsburg 76, 5 Durant 74, 6 Benton 71, 7 Monticello 58, 8 Mount Vernon 42, 9 Anamosa 33, 10 Assumption 32, 11 Regina Catholic 20, 12 Wilton 17. Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 11 Reid Rolland 12.37, 16 Jaks Lee 12.67; 200 Meter Dash - 14 Jaks Lee 25.31, 19 Ben Pospisil 25.94; 4x100 Meter Relay - 6 Bryce Hepker, Kayden Fox, Jackson Hird, Cyrus Zangerle; 400 Meter Dash - 11 Watson Krob 58.56, 13 Michael Briesmeister 59.88; 4x200 Meter Relay - 8 Gabe Fairchild, Ethan Plotz, Bryce Hepker, Cyrus Zangerle 1:37.09; 800 Meter Run - 8 Sheldon Poteat 2:08.70; 4x400 Meter Relay - 5 Shelton Poteat, Seamus O’Connor, Evan Brase, Jackson Jaspers 3:38.47; 1600 Meter Run - 18 Cayden Scheil 5:25.77; 800 Medley Relay - 9 Mount Vernon “A” 1:43.72; 1600 Medley Relay - 4 Kaleb Coon, Evan Brase, Jackson Jaspers, Seamus O’Connor 3:58.36; 110 Meter Hurdles - 4 Kayden Fox 16.77, 6 Miles Francois 17.20; 400 Meter Hurdles - 10 Miles Francois 1:02.20, 14 Brogan Meyer 1:05.30; 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle - 5 Kayden Fox, Jackson Hird, Ethan Wood, Miles Francois 1:09.00; 3200 Meter Run - 7 Graham Vavricek 11:21.06; Long Jump - 5 Kaleb Coon 17’11.75”, 11 Atticus Rood 17’1.75; High Jump - 6 Michael Briesmeister 5’8”, 6 Luke Paulus 5’8”; Shot Put - 7 Ian Shady 42’6”, 12 Trystin Lashley 40’7”; Discus Throw - 3 Ian Shady 140’4”, 13 Brad Vislisel 108’4”. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you