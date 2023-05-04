MV Boys track 1 Caden Stimmel
Caden Stimmel races his leg of a relay at Drake Relays.

 --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer
MV Boys track 3
Caden Stimmel, Colin Bentley, Jase Jaspers and Tyler Panos after the 4x100 first round Saturday.

The Mount Vernon boys track team participated in a couple of events last week to warm up for the weekend’s Drake Relays, including the Anamosa Co-Ed and Pacha Relays, placing eighth in both.

MV boys track 2 Zach Fall
Zach Fall races his leg of the 4x400 at Drake Relays. The 4x400 squad placed fourth at Drake.

The team’s sole championship in either event was the 4x200 meter dash at Anamosa, with Colin Bentley, Zach Fall, Tyler Panos, and Jensen Meeker.

MV Boys track 5 Stimmel Erickson
Caden Stimmel prepares to hand off to Brady Erickson in the 4x200 meter relay.

