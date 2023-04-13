The Mount Vernon boys track and field team took part in last Thursday’s “Jane Astor Co-Ed” at Clear Creek-Amana.
Team scores were not kept, but the squad’s distance medley relay team of Caden Stimmel, Brady Erickson, Jensen Meeker, and Zach Fall qualified for the Drake Relays with their first place-finish time of 3:34.07.
Mount Vernon also had first place finishes from Grady Olberding in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:55.38.
Second place finish went to Olberding in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:39.78 and the 4x400 meter relay squad of Meeker, Erickson, Oliver Gardenr and Fall with a time of 3:26.76.
Third place went to Ian Shady in discus throw with a toss of 138 feet, 9 inches.
MV boys’ track agate High Jump - 9 Luke Paulus 5’6”, 9 Michael Briesmeister 5’6”; Long Jump - 13 Atticus Rood 18’4.5”, 20 Cyrus Zangerle 16’1.25”; Shot Put - 9 Trystin Lashley 43’2”, 19 Ian Shady 39’9”; Discus - 3 Ian Shady 138’9”, 18 Trystin Lashley 96’6”; 800 Meter Sprint Medley Relay - 6 Jase Jaspers, Bryce Hepker, Evan Brase, Oliver Gardner 1:41.11; 3200 Meters — 1 Grady Olberding 9:55.38, 14 Cayden Scheil 12:03.71; 4x800 Meter Relay - 4 Seamus O’Connor, Shelton Poteat, Dawson Scheil, Jackson Jaspers 8:44.89; 440 Meter Shuttle Hurdles - 5 Miles Francois, Ryne Moeller, Jase Jaspers , Kayden Fox 1:07.39; 100 Meter Dash - 6 Jackson Rhomberg 11.41, 16 Brad Vislisel 12.17; 1600 Distance Medley Relay - 1 Caden Stimmel, Brady Erickson, Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall 3:34.07; 400 Meter Dash — 8 Evan Brase 56.86, 14 Brogan Meyer 1:01.75; 4x200 Meter Relay - 6 Jackson Rhomberg, Oliver Gardner, Brady Erickson, Caden Stimmel 1:33.29; 110 Meter Hurdles - 12 Kayden Fox 17.10; 800 Meter Run - 5 Seamus O’Connor 2:08.75, 7 Dawson Scheil 2:10.57; 200 Meter Dash - 7 Cyrus Zangerle 24.73, 13 Gabe Fairchild 25.57; 400 Meter Hurdles - 6 Ryne Moeller 1:00.60, 13 Miles Francois 1:05.09; 1600 Meters — 2 Grady Olberding 4:39.78, 14 Graham Vavricek 5:08.04; 4x100 Meter Relay - 7 Jase Jaspers, Jackson Rhomberg, Tyler Panos, Caden Stimmel 46.08, 22 Stanley Krob, Eli Plotz, Jake Alger, Aylinn Feddersen 53.38; 4x400 Meter Relay - 2 Jensen Meeker, Brady Erickson, Oliver Gardner, Zach Fall 3:26.76. {related_content_uuid}24e1c646-3d23-402f-96ba-587674b5b1b9{/related_content_uuid}