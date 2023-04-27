The Mount Vernon boys track team had a strong showing Tuesday, Apr. 18 at the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays in Solon.
The Mustangs took second place, missing out on first place by just three points. Hosts Solon came in first in team scoring.
The event found 10 Mustangs qualifying for the upcoming Drake Relays, with Jensen Meeker in 49.44 and Zach Fall in 49.51 making it for the 400 meter dash. They took first and second place in the event..
The 4x100 team (Colin Bentley, Caden Stimmel, Tyler Panos, and Jackson Rhomberg) with a time of 43.36 and the 4x400 team (Jensen Meeker, Brady Erickson, Oliver Gardner, and Zach Fall) with a time of 3:24.60 also qualified for Drake.
Also earning first were Miles Francois in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.25 (a personal record), Ryne Moeller in the 400 meter hurdles (a personal record), the 800 sprint medley squad of Jackson Hird, Bryce Hepker, Evan Brase and Oliver Gardner with a time of 1:40.63, the 4x200 meter relay squad of Jackson Rhomberg, Brady Erickson, Colin Bentley and Caden Stimmel wth a time of 1:32.69, and the 4x800 meter relay squad of Ryne Moeller, Jensen Meeker, Grady Olbderding and Zach Fall with a time of 8:13.46.
Thursday, April 20 The team sent Jackson Rhomberg on to Iowa City High on Thursday for one final high school track event before he aged out of the sport and can no longer compete at the high school level.
He finished eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.49, and fifth in the 200, with a time of 23.38.