The Mount Vernon boys wrestling season is drawing to a close, but the program is still providing plenty of fireworks.
Thursday, Jan. 26The boys hit the mats for their last regular season home dual Thursday, as they hosted Central DeWitt and Clear Creek-Amana.
The Mustangs defeated Central DeWitt 61-12 and CCA 44-19.
With the two wins, Mount Vernon concluded their regular season with a 22-3 dual record, tying the 2006 and 2022 teams for most dual wins in a season.
The Mustangs had wins against Central Dewitt from Klayten Perreault (106), Jake Haugse (113), Drew Thurn (120), Jase Jaspers (126), Mikey Ryan (138), Jackson Jaspers (145), Tristin Nosbisch (152), Jackson Hird (160), Henry Ryan (170), Ethan Wood (195), Clark Younggreen (220),
The Mustangs had wins against Clear Creek-Amana from Perreault, Jase Jaspers, Mikey Ryan, Jackson Jaspers, Nosbisch, Henry Ryan, Wood, Youngreen and Trystin Lashley (285).
Saturday, Jan. 28 The WaMaC Conference Tournament two days later proved another success for the Mustangs, as the team placed second overall (first place went to West Delaware) and crowned three champions — Jase Jaspers (126), Jackson Jaspers (145), and Henry Ryan (170).
Klayten Perreault (106) was the sole second-place finish, while five Mustangs placed third — Jake Haugse (113), Mikey Ryan (138), Watson Krob (182), Ethan Wood (195), and Trystin Lashley (285).