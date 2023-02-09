The Mount Vernon varsity boys wrestling team got some help last week when they were rejoined by Clark Younggreen, back from a lengthy rehab process on his knee from the end of football season, resumed his wrestling career at 220 pounds as if nothing had happened.
The team defeated Davenport Assumption in 2A regional duals 42-21 to advance to the state dual competition, where they placed fourth overall.
“We did pretty well. Overall, we wrestled pretty well,” said Mustangs head coach Vance Light.
Younggreen, said the coach, “strengthens our lineup up a lot. It’s a better team overall with Clark back in there.”
The team competes on Saturday, Feb. 11, in district action. The top two teams will travel to the state tournament.
“Hopefully they keep on competing like they have been. If they wrestle well, we should be happy with the results,” Light said.
Tuesday, Jan. 31The regional duals in Mount Vernon were not just exciting because the team advanced to the state dual tournament.
Jackson Jaspers, Henry Ryan, and Younggreen all took their 100th career wins in the event.
Against Davenport Assumption, the Mustangs had wins from Mikey Ryan (138), Tristin Nosbisch (152), Jackson Hird (160), Henry Ryan (170), Ethan Wood (195), Clark Younggreen (220), Trystin Lashley (285), Klayten Perreault 106) and Jake Haugse (113).
Saturday, Feb. 4 The IHSAA State Dual Tournament produced a fourth place finish for the Mustangs in Coralville.
The squad defeated Creston and Osage before being eliminated by Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
It was the team’s sixth state appearance, and their first since the year 2005. The Mustangs last won a state tournament in 1988.
Against Creston, the Mustangs had wins from Jase Jaspers (126), Croix Shebetka (132), Mikey Ryan, Jackson Jaspers (145), Nosbisch, Henry Ryan, Wood, Younggreen, Perreaull and Haugse.
Against Osage, the Mustangs had wins from Mikey Ryan, Wood, Perreault, Haugse and Jase Jaspers.
Against Sergeant Bluff Luton, the Mustangs had wins from Mikey Ryan, Jackson Jaspers, Henry Ryan, Wood, Younggreen, Haugse and Jase Jaspers.
MV Wrestling agate Tuesday, Jan. 31 Mount Vernon vs. Assumption, Davenport 120 — Gavin Marietta (Assumption, Davenport) over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) (Fall 1:08); 126 — Derrick Bass (Assumption, Davenport) over Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) (Dec 3-1); 132 — Cadyn Wild (Assumption, Davenport) over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) (Fall 1:20); 138 — Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) (Dec 6-2); 145 — Michael Macias (Assumption, Davenport) over Ethan Plotz (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:05); 152 — Tristin Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) over Colton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) (Dec 13-10); 160 — Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) over Kaleb Kreinbring (Assumption, Davenport) (MD 13-4); 170 — Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Dru Diaz (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 2:44); 182 — Chase Diaz (Assumption, Davenport) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) (Dec 4-0); 195 — Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Joe Gassen (Assumption, Davenport) (DQ); 220 — Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) over Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) (Dec 6-0); 285 — Trystin Lashley (Mount Vernon) over Maverick Kindred (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 4:37); 106 — Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) over Brody Buhman (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 0:51); 113 — Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) over Sean Kersten (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 0:37); Team Score: 42 — 21
- Note: Mount Vernon deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct, Assumption deducted three points for flagrant misconduct at the conclusion of the 195-pound bout.
Saturday, Feb. 4 Mount Vernon vs. Creston 126 — Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Lincoln Keeler (Creston) (Fall 2:16);132 — Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) over Trey Chesnut (Creston) (Fall 1:35); 138 — Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Austin Evans (Creston) (Dec 3-0); 145 — Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Chris Aragon (Creston) (MD 12-2); 152 — Tristin Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) over Milo Staver (Creston) (Fall 1:05); 160 — William Bolinger (Creston) over Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) (MD 11-2); 170 — Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Kaden Street (Creston) (MD 12-0); 182 — Jagger Luther (Creston) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) (Dec 9-8); 195 — Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Gunner Martwick (Creston) (Fall 2:37); 220 — Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) over Quinten Fuller (Creston) (MD 11-3); 285 — Max Chapman (Creston) over Trystin Lashley (Mount Vernon) (Fall 0:52); 106 — Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) over Kylen Parson (Creston) (Fall 2:47); 113 — Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) over Lane Travis (Creston) (Fall 2:00); 120 — Christian Ahrens (Creston) over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) (Fall 0:45); Team Score: 51-19 Mount Vernon vs. Osage 132 — Anders Kittelson (Osage) over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) (Fall 0:48); 138 — Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Darren Adams (Osage) (SV-1 4-2); 145 — Tucker Stangel (Osage) over Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) (MD 14-6); 152 — Chase Thomas (Osage) over Tristin Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) (Dec 11-5); 160 — Max Gast (Osage) over Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) (Dec 13-6); 170 — Nicholas Fox (Osage) over Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:19); 182 — Ledger Nehls (Osage) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) (Fall 2:27); 195 — Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Cole Jeffries (Osage) (Fall 4:28); 220 — Barrett Muller (Osage) over Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) (Dec 11-6); 285 — Mac Muller (Osage) over Trystin Lashley (Mount Vernon) (Fall 1:31); 106 — Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) over Tysen Stangel (Osage) (MD 10-2); 113 — Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) (Fall 1:15); 120 — Blake Fox (Osage) over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) (Fall 0:55) ; 126 — Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Brock Trees (Osage) (Fall 2:20); 138 — Coach Misconduct — 1st; Team Score: 43 — 25 Mount Vernon vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 138 — Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Ayden McRoberts (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (MD 13-4); 145 — Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Dec 5-3); 152 — Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Tristin Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) (Fall 1:19); 160 — Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:39); 170 — Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Derek Moore (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 0:32); 182 — Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:02); 195 — Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Masen Streck (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Dec 4-0); 220 — Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) over Mario Rangel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 0:58); 285 — Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Trystin Lashley (Mount Vernon) (Fall 4:24); 106 — Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) (Dec 8-7); 113 — Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) over Cam Keokenchahn (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 3:48); 120 — Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) (Fall 2:55); 126 — Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Dalton VanWyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 3:46); 132 — Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:46); Unsportsmanlike 126 — throwing headgear -1.0 (MV); Team Score: 33-39 {related_content_uuid}bd386bf9-32a1-4184-b359-84f3203492da{/related_content_uuid}