Technology upgrades for city council approvedR.C. Tech provided a bid off $20,466.92 to complete technology upgrades to the Mount Vernon City Hall Council Chambers.
The bid includes installation of two cameras, three televisions, wireless microphones and necessary hardware for the installation.
Currently, the city is using some technology from the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department moved to city hall as renovations happen to the police department’s building.
Other improvements to city hall, including new furniture and carpeting, are still being completed, with new furniture slated to be ordered in mid-January.
Repairs to First Street Bridge finalized The repair work to First Street Bridge has been completed and billed.
While the estimate of the project was originally $111,000, the cost with Jasper Constructions increased roughly $62,000, as needed repair to areas of the bridge required more application of concrete and patching than was initially identified. A change order of $7,000 was required to cover a flagger, as the railroad was unable to provide one for the project.
According to an email from city engineer David Schechinger, the cost to mobilize and cover railroad requirements for a subsequent patching project would have exceeded the additional $70,000 in work done at this time.
“Due to the cost for flaggers, temperature concerns and potential cost for delays on the project, the increased amounts were handled verbally,” Schechinger said.